Aquariums oppose new rules on ocean sound blasting

The six aquariums are all on the East Coast, and they say they oppose the recent affirmation of sound blasting from Delaware to Florida by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

BOSTON (AP) — A group of aquariums says it’s opposed to seismic blasting along the East Coast as part of efforts to extract offshore oil and gas.

The six aquariums are all on the East Coast, and they say they oppose the recent affirmation of sound blasting from Delaware to Florida by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The aquariums say they’re worried noise pollution caused by the blasting could harm marine life, all the way from microorganisms to giant whales. They also fear disruption of valuable commercial fish.

The participating aquariums are the New England Aquarium in Boston, National Aquarium in Baltimore, the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, the North Carolina Aquariums and the New York Aquarium and its parent Wildlife Conservation Society.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.