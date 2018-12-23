202.5
AP Top U.S. News at 5:17 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 23, 2018 12:00 am 12/23/2018 12:00am
Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists

AP Explains: What happens in a partial government shutdown

6 hurt when car crashes into church, shatters stained glass

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

Santa tracker will still run despite government shutdown

Missouri governor wants repeal of new redistricting law

New Kansas governor’s budget repairs may fire GOP opposition

Group that escorts migrant caravans draws more scrutiny

Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy

Profiting off presidency? Trump biz takes hit since election

500