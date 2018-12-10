AP Top U.S. News at 11:36 p.m. EST

Woman who accused man of rape outraged he got no jail time Police rip toddler from mother’s arms at benefits office US arrests 32 at San Diego border demonstration No sentence yet for man who…
Woman who accused man of rape outraged he got no jail time
Police rip toddler from mother’s arms at benefits office
US arrests 32 at San Diego border demonstration
No sentence yet for man who rammed rally counterprotesters
‘We’re still in the war’: Chicagoans battle flow of firearms
California inferno gives rise to family-reuniting ‘Angels’
Indiana teen charged with killing pregnant schoolmate
Wall Street’s Fearless Girl statue gets new place of honor
Man who claimed Howard Hughes inheritance dies in Nevada
The Latest: No sentence yet for man who rammed protesters
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.