202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:24 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 30, 2018 12:00 am 12/30/2018 12:00am
Share

Trump tries to deflect blame for migrant children’s deaths

Elections, films help effort to ban gay conversion therapy

California officer’s killing reignites sanctuary law fight

Oregon hotel fires 2 employees who mistreated black guest

Florida sheriff makes changes after Parkland school shooting

2 million in Times Square for New Year’s? Experts say no way

Boy whose Yemeni mom fought US travel ban to see him dies

US retailers hope higher pay will buy more efficient workers

New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

6 injured due to jet bridge ‘equipment failure’ at airport

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500