AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 12:00 am 12/17/2018 12:00am
Deported immigrants get their last flight on ‘ICE Air’

US sportswear traced to factory in China’s internment camps

Silicon Valley East: Google plans $1B expansion in New York

Groups sue to block oil production in Alaska’s Beaufort Sea

US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities

Vatican urged to reveal status of ousted US archbishop

Health insurance on demand? Some are betting on it

Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study says

Girl’s death shows communication issues on US-Mexico border

Expert: California man convicted in terror case no extremist

