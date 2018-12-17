AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

Deported immigrants get their last flight on ‘ICE Air’ US sportswear traced to factory in China’s internment camps Silicon Valley East: Google plans $1B expansion in New York Groups sue to block oil production in…
Deported immigrants get their last flight on ‘ICE Air’
US sportswear traced to factory in China’s internment camps
Silicon Valley East: Google plans $1B expansion in New York
Groups sue to block oil production in Alaska’s Beaufort Sea
US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities
Vatican urged to reveal status of ousted US archbishop
Health insurance on demand? Some are betting on it
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study says
Girl’s death shows communication issues on US-Mexico border
Expert: California man convicted in terror case no extremist
