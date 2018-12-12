AP Top U.S. News at 9:57 p.m. EST

States cite climate worries in push to stop US coal sales ‘Dirty deeds’: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves Metaphorical Washington ‘swamp’ overrun…
States cite climate worries in push to stop US coal sales
‘Dirty deeds’: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves
Metaphorical Washington ‘swamp’ overrun by actual vermin
Cuba health mystery: Diplomats had inner-ear damage early on
Congress OKs bill to allow killing sea lions to help salmon
Insurance claims at $9 billion from California fires
Brazilian couple get light sentences in grandson’s abduction
AP FACT CHECK: Trump sees a border wall where none exists
Pilot seriously injured after military jet crash off Hawaii
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.