AP Top U.S. News at 8:56 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 12:00 am 12/11/2018 12:00am
Official: California must mull home ban in fire-prone areas

Activists decry no-jail sentence for former frat president

Police rip toddler from mother’s arms at benefits office

With new board in place, CBS to decide Moonves’ exit pay

Hertz, Clear partner to speed rentals with biometric scans

Moment of reckoning looms for ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Christmas tree farmers aim to boost sales via social media

Michelle Obama surprises Detroit students at Motown Museum

California judge orders porn star to pay Trump legal fees

Man who killed newlywed during robbery executed in Texas

