202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:27 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 25, 2018 12:00 am 12/25/2018 12:00am
Share

Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists

Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man

Secret Santas: Charity buys and erases past-due medical debt

US says 2nd Guatemalan child dies in immigration custody

Madoff’s former secretary seeks early release from prison

7-year-old who spoke to Trump about Santa still believes

Santa tracker will still run despite government shutdown

Walmart heirs’ money influences black charter schools debate

California’s Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case

The Latest: Girl who talked to Trump still believes in Santa

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500