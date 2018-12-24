202.5
AP Top U.S. News at 10:53 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 12:00 am 12/24/2018 12:00am
Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists

Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man

Secret Santas: Charity buys and erases past-due medical debt

Madoff’s former secretary seeks early release from prison

Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is ‘marginal’

Santa tracker will still run despite government shutdown

Walmart heirs’ money influences black charter schools debate

California’s Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case

Judge: Honduran mother can’t be deported without daughter

All parishioners want for Christmas is reopening of church

