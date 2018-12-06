202.5
AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 12:00 am 12/06/2018 12:00am
2 deadly shootings send a chill through black gun owners

Caretaker of neglected, bone-strewn cemetery is arrested

Honduran woman in migrant caravan gives birth in US

Tennessee electrocutes second inmate in 2 months

The Latest: Private, graveside service ends; Bush buried

Bushes depart on first presidential funeral train since 1969

Flag-waving crowds in Texas watch Bush’s funeral train

Lawyer: Trump resort hired undocumented workers

US to ease oil drilling controls protecting imperiled bird

Disputed House race puts spotlight on ‘ballot harvesting’

