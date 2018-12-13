AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 12:00 am 12/13/2018 12:00am
Authorities: Wave of hoax bomb threats made across US

Court: Trump can’t let companies deny birth control coverage

US judge: Suit over Trump travel ban waivers will go ahead

Florida man executed for fatally stabbing woman in 1992

Virgin Galactic tourism rocket ship reaches space in test

Man rescued in coal mine: Four-day ordeal was ‘terrible’

Southwestern US states get Jan. 31 deadline for drought deal

Canada caught between 2 powers, feeling alone in the world

Tainted romaine lettuce traced to at least 1 California farm

States cite climate worries in push to stop US coal sales

