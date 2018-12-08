202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 8, 2018 12:00 am 12/08/2018 12:00am
Share

Dog that survived California wildfire guarded home for weeks

Rise up: Female voices take center stage at Grammys

GM plant closing not expected to stall Detroit’s rebound

Virginia city seeks healing after man’s murder conviction

Swath of South faces wintry mess: Snow, sleet, freezing rain

FBI: Man charged in kidnapping, death of North Carolina teen

Trump Justice pick likely to be queried on Mueller comments

2 deadly shootings send a chill through black gun owners

Pearl Harbor survivor and Navy veteran recalls 1941 attack

In darkness and chaos, deputy killed by friendly fire

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500