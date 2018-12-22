AP Top U.S. News at 8:48 p.m. EST

North Carolina asked feds to open vote fraud case last year Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy Selling expendable Lincoln-collection items won’t erase debt Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists…
North Carolina asked feds to open vote fraud case last year
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy
Selling expendable Lincoln-collection items won’t erase debt
Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists
Audrey Geisel, widow and promoter of Dr. Seuss, dies at 97
New asylum policy comes with few details, many questions
Fiance accused of killing Colorado woman missing for month
Painting stolen in WWII is heading from US to Ukraine
Athletic group benching ref who told wrestler to cut dreads
Dancing FBI agent who shot man at Denver bar pleads guilty
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.