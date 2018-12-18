AP Top U.S. News at 11:35 p.m. EST 12/18/2018 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

Social media and misinformation: It’s a game of whack-a-mole Elon Musk unveils underground tunnels, offers rides to VIPs Need some milk? Driverless cars start delivering groceries Lawmakers call for probe into Guatemalan child’s death Yemeni…