202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:32 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 9, 2018 12:00 am 12/09/2018 12:00am
Share

Newtown shooter described ‘scorn for humanity’

Winter storm causes icy roads across swath of South

US states to meet at deadline on Colorado River drought plan

‘I killed my best friend’: Opioids’ fatal grip on mayor, pal

Kansas faces new fight over taxes after years of turmoil

Evers not optimistic Wisconsin Gov. Walker will veto bills

Teachers union: Tentative deal to end charter schools strike

GM plant closing not expected to stall Detroit’s rebound

FBI: Man charged in kidnapping, death of North Carolina teen

Former Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland dies at 90

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500