AP Top U.S. News at 8:52 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 12:00 am 12/20/2018 12:00am
‘A moral disaster’: AP reveals scope of migrant kids program

APNewsBreak: US miscalculated benefit of better train brakes

Pediatrician admits to assaulting dozens of young patients

Blood, bodies, chaos: Officers describe school massacre

Judge lets people suing Trump keep their names off lawsuit

Judge: ‘No basis’ to throw out Weinstein’s sex assault case

Salvadoran seeks sanctuary, 9 miles from White House

Report: US fails in funding obligation to Native Americans

State audit slams San Diego response to hepatitis A outbreak

Report: Distributors, DEA failed to abate US opioid crisis

