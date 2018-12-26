AP Top U.S. News at 10:56 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 12:00 am 12/26/2018 12:00am
Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists

Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency

As ball drops, minimum-wage workers in NYC will see pay rise

AP Exclusive: Migrant teen tent city staying open into 2019

AP PHOTOS: Wall prototypes sit on the US-Mexico border

American man first to solo across Antarctica unaided

Kevin Spacey is charged with groping a young man

2 Michigan regulators take plea deals in Flint water case

Secret Santas: Charity buys and erases past-due medical debt

Madoff’s former secretary seeks early release from prison

National News
