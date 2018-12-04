202.5
AP Top U.S. News at 10:46 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 12:00 am 12/04/2018 12:00am
Mueller recommends no prison for Flynn, citing cooperation

Honduras mother waits for migrant son missing en route to US

Crowds honor Bush for long service, from war to White House

George H.W. Bush’s legacy on racial issues is complicated

Rich sex offender Epstein settles 1 suit, but more to come

Largest police force in the US steps into the drone age

Should you need to pass a social media check to get a gun?

Authorities hopeful wildfire death toll lower than feared

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates cost of illegal immigration

Bankruptcy filing provides rare window into diocese finances

