202.5
Home » National News » Agriculture Dept. launches 2nd…

Agriculture Dept. launches 2nd round of payments to farmers

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 6:18 pm 12/17/2018 06:18pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has authorized the Agriculture Department to launch the second and final round of $11 billion in trade mitigation payments to farmers hard hit by tariffs.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump said he is fulfilling a promise to protect farmers against “unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.”

The Trump administration in July announced it would provide up to $12 billion to offset losses from Trump’s trade disputes with China and other countries.

The first round of checks went out in September.

In total, producers of almonds, corn, cotton, dairy, hogs, sorghum, soybeans, fresh sweet cherries and wheat will receive roughly $9.5 billion. Soybean farmers will get the largest share.

Roughly $1.2 billion is earmarked for a food purchase and distribution program and $200 million to promote trade.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Living News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500