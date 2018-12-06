6 accused of election misconduct in central Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former police chief is among six people indicted on accusations that they tried to influence a 2017 election in a central Mississippi city by improperly helping people fill…

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former police chief is among six people indicted on accusations that they tried to influence a 2017 election in a central Mississippi city by improperly helping people fill out absentee ballots and voting despite being disqualified.

Among those in the city of Canton who were indicted Thursday are alderwoman and former police chief Vickie McNeil and city employee and school board member Courtney Rainey.

Assistant Madison County District Attorney Bryan Buckley told the Madison County Journal that additional indictments are expected.

It’s unclear whether any of those charged have lawyers to speak for them.

Buckley says the investigation came after “voluminous” complaints from residents of Canton, which has a population of about 13,000.

