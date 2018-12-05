202.5
5 Mississippi police officers investigated in custody death

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018
GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — Five police officers in Mississippi are being investigated in the death of a man they were taking to the county jail.

WTVA-TV reported Thursday that three Grenada police officers responded last week to a report of a disturbance and arrested 26-year-old Robert Loggins, who died while being taken to the county jail by two other officers.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of any of the officers involved. All five were placed on administrative leave as the city investigates.

The city of Grenada says the state Bureau of Investigation also is looking into the circumstances surrounding Loggins’ death.

