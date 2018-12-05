5 Georgia officers could face trial next year in shootings

202.5
By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 9:44 am 12/10/2018 09:44am
ATLANTA (AP) — As many as five white police officers in Georgia face murder trials next year in the deaths of unarmed black men.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that all five officers were indicted under new state grand jury rules that went into effect in 2015. The new rules no longer allow officers to look at the prosecution’s case and then testify without being cross-examined.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James said for a long time, it was unusual for any police officer to be indicted on murder charges.

The first case is expected to be that of DeKalb County Police Officer Robert Olsen, in late February. Olsen claimed self-defense after shooting Afghanistan war veteran Anthony Hill, who was naked and unarmed outside a housing complex.

