5 charged with running massive movie piracy ring

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 6:42 pm 12/12/2018 06:42pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles federal grand jury has indicted five men who allegedly ran an international piracy ring that offered hundreds of stolen movies and TV shows online, including “Fifty Shades of Grey,” ”Godzilla” and “The Walking Dead.”

Wednesday’s indictment alleges the men hacked computer systems used by Hollywood film production companies to steal digital files; recorded movie theater screenings and obtained copies of movies sent to industry professionals.

The ring allegedly had a server in France that contained 25,000 files including stolen movies, trailers, TV episodes and audio tracks.

The men are charged with conspiracy, computer hacking, ID theft and copyright infringement. They live in the United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. None are in U.S. custody but the UK resident awaits trial on similar charges there.

