5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Alaska

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 11:05 pm 12/31/2018 11:05pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Alaska residents on New Year’s Eve but no damage or injuries are reported.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake occurred Monday around 6 p.m. in the Cook Inlet region.

It was widely felt in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

The center says the quake is an aftershock of a magnitude 7.0 Anchorage earthquake that struck on Nov. 30.

