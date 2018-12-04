202.5
4-year-old girl, young woman die in house fire, 3 injured

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 4:05 pm 12/21/2018 04:05pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl and a young woman have died in a fire in a home in New York state and the girl’s 8-year-old brother is in critical condition.

Police officials say fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a blaze at a home in Buffalo’s University District. Flames were coming from both floors of the two-story home when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say the 8-year-old is at a Buffalo hospital with burns over 80 percent of his body. Officials say the children’s parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The victims’ names haven’t been released. Officials say the 26-year-old woman who was killed was the children’s aunt and was visiting.

It’s not known yet how the fire started, but officials say the cause doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

