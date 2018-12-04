4 people shot in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say four people have been shot in a Miami neighborhood. Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting occurred Saturday night in the Overtown neighborhood. All four victims were taken to…

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say four people have been shot in a Miami neighborhood.

Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting occurred Saturday night in the Overtown neighborhood.

All four victims were taken to a hospital. Authorities did not release their conditions. No other details were immediately available.

Overtown is about a mile (1.6 kilometers) northwest of downtown Miami.

