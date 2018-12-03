202.5
3 officers shot serving warrant on Texas man; suspect dead

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 5:47 am 12/12/2018 05:47am
This undated file photo provided by the Harris County Sheriffs Office shows Daniel Trevino. The HCSO said that three law enforcement officials were shot and wounded when serving a warrant for Trevino. (Harris County Sheriffs Office, via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Three officers have been shot while serving a family violence warrant at a Houston-area home. The suspect was found dead in the house hours later.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that one deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office were wounded Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the injuries are not life-threatening and the officers were being treated at a Houston hospital.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica (toh-KEE’-kuh) says tactical squad officers later found Daniel Trevino dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Toquica had said agents from the AG’s office and sheriff’s investigators were serving a warrant, at the threshold of a door, when the suspect began shooting. Officers returned fire.

Toquica says the warrant for Trevino involved violation of a protective order.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
