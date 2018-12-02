202.5
2 rescued, 1 missing in Lake Michigan amid high waves

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 12:37 pm 12/21/2018 12:37pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago fire officials say two men have been rescued from Lake Michigan but a woman pulled under by high waves remains missing.

Officials say the men were rescued near Chicago’s North Avenue Beach following a 911 call about 7:15 a.m. Friday. One was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where he was stabilized.

The Chicago Tribune reports that fire crews continued searching for the woman, but she’s presumed dead. Officials say she intended to jump into the water and quickly get back out, but that she was pulled under by the high waves.

The Chicago Fire Department issued a warning for people to stay off bike paths and lakefront rocks because of “very high waves and squalls.”

National News
