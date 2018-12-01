Correction: Wreaths Convoy story

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — In some versions of a Dec. 8 story about wreaths being sent to Arlington National Cemetery, The Associated Press incorrectly reported the name of the program, as well as the number…

A corrected version of the story is below:

About 250,000 wreaths to be distributed at Arlington National Cemetery

A quarter of a million balsam wreaths are on their way to the nation’s most hallowed ground, Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for more than 400,000 active duty U.S. service members, veterans and their families. The wreaths were made in Maine.

The “Wreaths Across America” convoy departed Saturday from Columbia Falls, Maine, where the wreaths are made, and will stop at schools, memorials and veteran group gatherings along the 740-mile journey to Arlington, Virginia.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery. Since then, it’s grown each year.

The wreaths are set to arrive on Dec. 15 at the national cemetery, where volunteers will place the greenery on headstones.

