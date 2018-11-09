202.5
Woman charged in baseball field killing enters plea

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 5:16 pm 11/09/2018 05:16pm
ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A woman charged with driving onto a Maine baseball field and killing a man with her car intends to use an insanity defense.

Carol Sharrow appeared in court Friday and entered a plea of not criminally responsible. A grand jury returned an indictment including manslaughter and aggravated assault against the Sanford woman in October.

The 51-one-year-old Sharrow is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield, during a June 1 baseball game at Goodall Park in Sanford. A video of the game showed her car circling bases as people ran from the scene.

An attorney for Sharrow says the case will return to court in December for a conference.

National News
