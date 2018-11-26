Witness: ‘El Chapo’ paid massive bribes to top Mexican cop

202.5
By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 5:22 pm 11/26/2018 05:22pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A government witness testifying at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” (ehl CHAH’-poh) claims his cartel paid massive bribes to a top law enforcement official.

Miguel Angel Martinez told a New York City jury on Monday that Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN’ gooz-MAHN’) ordered $10 million bribes at least twice to the police commander starting in the late 1980s. He said in exchange the commander, Guillermo González Calderon, helped keep Guzman from getting caught.

Martinez testified that Guzman hired him in the late 1980s to work for his drug-smuggling operation. He said they became so close that Guzman became his son’s godfather.

The defense says Guzman is being framed by shady cooperators.

