Witness contradicts police account of shooting of black teen

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 3:22 pm 11/29/2018 03:22pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who witnessed the 2014 fatal police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald gave a version of events that contradicts what three officers wrote in their reports.

Jose Torres testified Thursday in the three officers’ trial . They’re charged with lying to protect white Officer Jason Van Dyke.

McDonald was carrying a small knife when police encountered him. The officers wrote in their reports that McDonald lunged at Van Dyke with the knife.

Torres says that’s not what he saw. Video of the shooting also doesn’t show that.

Torres also testified that police didn’t ask for his name before sending him away. Torres came forward after a police union official told reporters that Torres saw McDonald lunge at Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder last month .

