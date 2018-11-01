202
With employers eager to fill jobs, hiring could stay strong

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 11:58 am 11/01/2018 11:58am
FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a bilingual help wanted sign for Auto Zone is posted outside the store in Canton, Miss. Against the backdrop of next week’s midterm elections, the U.S. job market is the healthiest it’s been in at least two decades. And with another strong hiring report expected Friday, Nov. 2, some barometers of the job market suggest that it has room to strengthen further. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Against the backdrop of next week’s midterm elections, the U.S. job market is the healthiest it’s been in at least two decades. And with another strong hiring report expected Friday, some barometers of the job market suggest that it has room to strengthen further.

Businesses, hungry for workers, are advertising a record number of openings. Companies in October added the most jobs in eight months, a private survey found. Pay has been picking up.

In the past year or so, as unemployment has dwindled to a now-49-year low, economists had been predicting that hiring would slow as the pool of jobless workers shrank. Yet so far that hasn’t happened. In fact, job growth has actually accelerated this year from 2017.

