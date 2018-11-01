202
White supremacists indicted for brawls at California rallies

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 8:19 pm 11/01/2018 08:19pm
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The leader of a Southern California white supremacist group and three other members have been arrested weeks after indictments of other group members for allegedly inciting the riot last year in Charlottesville, Virginia. U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Thom Mrozek says Rise Above Movement leader Robert Rundo was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and is expected in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)/The Daily Progress via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four alleged members of a white supremacist group were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of inciting violence at California political rallies last year, officials said.

The defendants planned and carried out assaults at gatherings in Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said in a statement.

The four participated in hand-to-hand combat training and then traveled to rallies to attack demonstrators and others, prosecutors said. Afterward they disseminated photographs and videos of the violent acts to recruit other members for future events, according to prosecutors.

Attorney information couldn’t immediately be found for Aaron Eason, Robert Rundo, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube. All were arrested last week and charged with one count each of conspiracy. Rundo, Boman and Eason were additionally charged with one count of rioting.

Arraignments were scheduled beginning next week.

Prosecutors said the four are members of the militant Rise Above Movement, a group described in the indictment as “a combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacy and identity movement.”

The indictments come weeks after four other California members of the group were indicted for allegedly inciting last year’s deadly riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
charlottesville Virginia white supremacists
