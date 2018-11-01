202
West Virginia man accused of threatening governor in letter

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 10:24 am 11/01/2018 10:24am
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of threatening Gov. Jim Justice in a letter.

WCHS-TV cited a criminal complaint that says police met with an employee at the Capitol complex on Oct. 17 regarding the letter. The complaint did not detail the letter’s contents.

The complaint said fingerprints were lifted from the letter and a preliminary match was made with 52-year-old Donald Charles Criss of Clarksburg.

The station reports jail records show Criss was booked on Monday at South Central Regional Jail and charged with threats of terroristic acts and a civil rights violation.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

