Warren to vote against NAFTA revamp

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 1:39 pm 11/29/2018 01:39pm
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gives her victory speech at a Democratic election watch party in Boston. Even before they announce their White House intentions, New Hampshire’s ambitious neighbors are in the midst of a shadow campaign to shape the nation’s first presidential primary election of the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to announce her opposition to a revamped North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, arguing that it doesn’t do enough to stop the “serious and ongoing harm NAFTA causes for American workers.”

In prepared remarks ahead of a speech Thursday, Warren says the new North American trade deal “won’t stop outsourcing, it won’t raise wages, and it won’t create jobs. It’s NAFTA 2.0.”

Warren, a potential presidential candidate, will announce her plans to vote against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement unless President Donald Trump revises it.

Her remarks come just a day before the United States, Mexico and Canada are set to sign the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump criticized during his campaign and vowed to cancel.

