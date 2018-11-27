202.5
US: Russia violates missile treaty that Trump wants to scrap

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 2:28 pm 11/27/2018 02:28pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says Russia is violating the landmark nuclear missile treaty from which the White House is preparing to withdraw.

The senior official says Russia has developed and deployed “multiple battalions” of a missile that is banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed in 1987. The official spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive foreign-policy issues.

The Trump administration said in October the treaty is outdated and it intends to withdraw from it.

Russia says the missile has not been tested for the range of more than 300 miles (500 kilometers) that would make it banned under the treaty.

But the Trump administration official says the administration believes Russia “probably” wants to be “unconstrained” by the treaty as it modernizes its military.

