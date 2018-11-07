TRUMP-SESSIONS-THE LATEST The Latest: Schumer says new AG must protect Mueller probe WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says it is “paramount” that the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller be protected by…

The Latest: Schumer says new AG must protect Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says it is “paramount” that the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller be protected by President Donald Trump’s new attorney general.

Trump forced Jeff Sessions out as attorney general on Wednesday after the midterm elections. The president said Sessions’ chief of staff, Matt Whitaker, would replace him for now, with a permanent replacement coming later.

Schumer says he finds the timing of Sessions’ departure “very suspect.” He says it would spark a “constitutional crisis” if Trump forced out Sessions as a “prelude” to ending or limiting Mueller’s investigation.

Trump and Sessions had a falling out after the attorney general recused himself from Mueller’s investigation. The president has repeatedly belittled Sessions in public and expressed regret about appointing him.

McConnell: ‘Good Morning’ for Senate GOP, Trump ‘helpful’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s a “good morning” for Republicans. He says President Donald Trump helped keep the Senate in GOP hands.

The Kentucky Republican spoke Wednesday morning, hours after midterm election voters kept the Senate controlled by Republicans, even as they flipped the House to a Democratic majority.

McConnell told reporters of the Senate elections: “We had a very good day. I’m proud of what happened. The president was very helpful to us.”

McConnell warned that Democrats in the House will have to decide how much they want to “harass” Trump.

The Kentucky Republican said he can’t imagine taking up immigration legislation this year.

The Latest: Montana Democrat Jon Tester re-elected to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Montana Democrat Jon Tester has won a third Senate term, beating Republican Matt Rosendale, the state auditor.

President Donald Trump had taken a personal interest in defeating Tester, and had visited the state to campaign against the incumbent. Trump had said he wanted to make Tester pay at the polls for helping derail a Trump nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tester is the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Tester insisted that Montana voters across the political spectrum would support him after examining his record.

Trump held four rallies in Montana and sent his eldest son and Vice President Mike Pence to headline more appearances. Rosendale also got help from outside cash that poured into the race.

Broken voting machines, long lines under scrutiny in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Malfunctioning voting machines, missing power cords and hours-long lines at the polls are being scrutinized by candidates and election officials in Georgia, where the governor’s race is still undecided as votes are still being tallied.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is vying to become the nation’s first female black governor, but trails Republican Brian Kemp, who is Georgia’s Secretary of State and chief elections official.

Some of the obstacles to voting happened in diverse cities in metropolitan Atlanta which typically lean Democratic. And some of the longest lines were at polling places around historically black colleges in Atlanta.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in the contentious race.

Voting rights groups say Kemp has sought to suppress the minority vote in Georgia, but he has fiercely denied such accusations.

The Latest: 2 large Georgia counties still counting ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Two of Georgia’s largest counties were still tabulating thousands of votes as Democrat Stacey Abrams tries to narrow the gap in a close race for governor with Republican Brian Kemp.

Gwinnett County spokesman Joe Sorenson said Wednesday that nearly 20,000 absentee ballots and about 2,000 provisional ballots were being counted. He didn’t know how many had been counted or when that would be complete.

In Fulton County, Director of Registration and Elections Richard Barron says nearly 3,700 provisional ballots have yet to be counted, along with an unknown number of ballots mailed from overseas.

Kemp has just more than 50 percent of the vote, which would give him the majority threshold needed to secure a victory.

Abrams and her campaign said Wednesday that they hope to pick up about 15,000 votes to force a runoff.

The Latest: European moderates welcome US political shift

NEW DELHI (AP) — European moderates are welcoming a re-balancing of U.S. politics after the midterm election but few expect big change in relations with President Donald Trump.

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici tweeted that the Democrats took the majority in the House of Representative “despite powerful Republican gerrymandering,” calling it a “tremendous success.”

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government spokesman, Benjamin Griveaux, said the vote “shows the vitality of a great democracy.”

After two years in which Trump has bullied European allies and raised fears that Europe will be caught between the U.S. and Russia in a new nuclear arms race, French lawmaker Guy Teissier said the midterm result “will not change things dramatically” for Europe.

Business lobby groups in Europe said they expect protectionist U.S. policies to continue. European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber said it’s time for Europeans to stop following Washington’s example and realize “we are the biggest and largest economic power.”

79 abducted pupils released in Cameroon, says church leader

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A church official in Cameroon says that the 79 students kidnapped by unidentified gunmen have been released, but two of the three staff members abducted are still being held.

Fonki Samuel Forba, moderator of Cameroon’s Presbyterian Church, said Wednesday that the schoolchildren, who had been kidnapped Sunday night from a church school, had been left at a church near Bamenda, the North West Region capital.

He said the students looked tired and as if they had suffered during their captivity.

He pleaded with the kidnappers to free the staff still held. He had asked parents and guardians to take home all their children. He said the Presbyterian boarding school with 700 students is being closed because of the security situation.

Oldest known animal drawing found in remote Indonesian cave

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have found the oldest known example of an animal drawing: a red silhouette of a bull-like beast on the wall of a remote Indonesian cave.

The sketch is at least 40,000 years old, slightly older than similar animal paintings found in famous caves in Europe. Until a few years ago, experts believed Europe was where our ancestors started drawing animals and other figures.

But the age of the drawing — along with previous discoveries in Southeast Asia — suggest that figurative drawing appeared in both Asia and Europe about the same time.

The researchers also analyzed hand stencils and paintings of human scenes from the caves on the island of Borneo.

Their findings were reported Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Smartphone makers bet on foldable screens as next big thing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The smartphone industry has been searching for a breakthrough to revive a market mired in an innovation lull and a sales slump.

A potential catalyst is coming with the introduction of phones featuring flexible screens that can be folded in half without breaking. That feat could make the devices more versatile for work and pleasure, by increasing screen space without making phones too big.

On Wednesday, Samsung provided a glimpse at a foldable-screen device that it will release next year. It’s expected to compete against several other flexible-screen phones.

But it’s unclear whether the flexibility will have mass appeal, especially when the bendy devices are expected to cost more than $1,000.

APNewsBreak: Missy, Chrissie Hynde up for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott — one of rap’s greatest voices — has been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Wednesday, a day ahead of its official announcement.

Other performing nominees are Mariah Carey, Chrissie Hynde, Vince Gill, Mike Love, Jimmy Cliff, Jeff Lynne, Cat Stevens, John Prine, Lloyd Price, Tommy James and the Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart).

Non-performing nominees are Jack Tempchin, Dean Dillon, Jerry Fuller, Tom T. Hall, Roger Nichols and Dallas Austin.

Nominated non-performing songwriting duos include P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri, Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce.

