Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:25 a.m. EST

Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico is pledging to shore up security near its border with the United States after local authorities arrested 39 migrants following a peaceful march that devolved into chaos.

Mexico’s Interior Ministry said Sunday it would immediately deport those who tried to “violently” enter the U.S. from Tijuana. Meanwhile, Tijuana’s municipal government says that more than three-dozen migrants were arrested for disturbing the peace and other charges stemming from the march and what followed.

U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico Sunday to stop some migrants who tried to breach the border.

More than 5,000 Central American migrants have been camped out for more than a week at a sports complex in Tijuana awaiting an opportunity to seek asylum in the United States.

BC-US-MED-GENETIC FRONTIERS-GENE-EDITED BABIES

AP Exclusive: First gene-edited babies claimed in China

HONG KONG (AP) — A Chinese researcher claims that he helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies — twin girls whose DNA he said he altered to try to help them resist possible future infection with the AIDS virus.

There is no independent confirmation of the claim by researcher He Jiankui (HEH JEE’-an-qway) of Shenzhen. He revealed it Monday in Hong Kong to one of the organizers of an international conference on gene editing that begins Tuesday, and earlier in exclusive interviews with The Associated Press.

If true, it would be a profound leap of science and ethics. This kind of work is banned in the United States because the DNA changes can pass to future generations and it risks harming other genes.

Some mainstream scientists denounced the Chinese report as human experimentation.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has a clear theme as she campaigns to remain in office, telling Mississippi voters that she’s an unshakable supporter of President Donald Trump.

The president travels to Mississippi on Monday to campaign for Hyde-Smith — his second trip to the state for her since October. They are set to appear together in the northeastern city of Tupelo, best known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley. Then, they fly to the Gulf Coast for a rally in Biloxi.

She’s up against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and U.S. agriculture secretary who is seeking to become Mississippi’s first black senator since Reconstruction. In the three-week sprint to the runoff, race has become a dominant issue.

The winner Tuesday gets the final two years of a six-year term.

MARS LANDING

Mars landing looms for NASA; anxiety building a day out

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With just a day to go, NASA’s InSight spacecraft is aiming for a bull’s-eye touchdown on Mars.

The journey of six months and 300 million miles (482 million kilometers) comes to a precarious grand finale Monday afternoon.

The robotic geologist named InSight must go from 12,300 mph (19,800 kilometers) to zero in six minutes flat, as it pierces the Martian atmosphere, pops out a parachute, fires its descent engines and lands on three legs.

It is NASA’s first attempt to land on Mars in six years, and anxiety is building.

Earth’s overall success rate at Mars is 40 percent. But the U.S. has pulled off seven successful Mars landings in the past three decades. With only one failed touchdown, it’s an enviable record. InSight could hand NASA its eighth win.

MIDWEST SNOWSTORM-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kansas governor declares state of emergency

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads because of dangerous conditions across much of the state.

Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency because of the winter storm moving across Kansas on Sunday that is creating blizzard conditions and slick roads. A section of Interstate 70 was closed Sunday morning between Salina and Wakeeny.

Colyer says travelers should consider delaying their trips until after the storm passes if possible. Anyone who must be on the road, should consult 511 road conditions hotlines and make sure their gas tank is full and cell phone fully charged.

In neighboring Missouri, Interstate 29 is closed near the Iowa border. Officials say additional road closures are likely during the storm.

OBIT-RICKY JAY

Magician and actor Ricky Jay, of ‘Boogie Nights,’ dies at 72

NEW YORK (AP) — A magician who consulted on films and acted in “Boogie Nights” has died. Ricky Jay was 72.

Hollywood manager Winston Simone says Jay died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home.

Jay portrayed a cameraman in “Boogie Nights” and appeared in several other films including “Magnolia” and “Tomorrow Never Dies.” He consulted on “Ocean’s Thirteen” and “Forrest Gump” and acted in “Deadwood” and other television series.

Jay was fond of stories about oddball characters, gamblers and con men in history, and he wrote several books. One was the artistry of Matthias Buchinger, an 18th-century German magician born without legs and hands.

Buchinger artifacts collected by Jay were featured in a 2015 exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Survivors include Jay’s wife, Chrisann Verges.

PACKERS-VIKINGS

Cousins, Vikings pass by Packers 24-17

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins bounced back from his worst game for Minnesota with 342 passing yards and three touchdowns without a turnover, and the Vikings overcame some early gaffes to outlast the depleted Green Bay Packers for a 24-17 victory on Sunday night.

Completing 29 of his 38 attempts, Cousins found Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen for scores. Sheldon Richardson had two sacks to lead the defense’s game-long stifling of Aaron Rodgers, and the Vikings (6-4-1) pushed the Packers (4-6-1) further back in the NFC wild card race.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Davante Adams and Aaron Jones scored on a short run for a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, but the Packers fell to 0-6 on the road and 1-5-1 against the Vikings in their last seven meetings.

TRUMP

Trump aims tweet at migrant caravans as holiday break ends

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is ending his Thanksgiving break in Florida in the same way he began it — tweeting and spending time at his golf course.

Trump is congratulating himself for falling oil prices, tweeting “thank you President T,” and admonishing the Federal Reserve over interest rates.

He’s calling on Mexico to stop caravans of Central American migrants from trying to reach the U.S. border. He says it would be “very SMART” if Mexico would stop them “long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form.” Trump is claiming, without evidence, that “it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S.”

Trump plans to return home to Washington later Sunday.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-PAPADOPOULOS

Ex-Trump campaign adviser loses bid to delay prison sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has rejected a bid by former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos (pah-puh-DAHP’-uh-luhs) to delay his two-week prison term and says Papadopoulos must surrender Monday as scheduled.

Papadopoulos sought the delay until an appeals court rules in a separate case challenging the constitutionality of special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment.

But in an order Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge Randy Moss said Papadopoulos’ arguments failed to justify a delay.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal agents about his interactions with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign. He also forfeited most of his rights to contest his conviction.

His lawyer argued that the appellate case could constitute new evidence that could allow him to mount a challenge.

AP-US-PELOSI-CHAOS-

Democrats shun idea of Pelosi floor fight in speaker’s race

WASHINGTON (AP) — It could be called the chaos theory for picking a new House speaker.

Those trying to stop California Democrat Nancy Pelosi say they don’t need a rival candidate now. Instead, they plan to show that Pelosi lacks the votes to win. And then, they say, challengers will emerge.

This strategy leaves other Democrats cringing at the idea that the first thing voters will see from the new Democratic majority in the House is the kind of disarray and infighting that plagued Republicans when they were in charge.

The chaos theory faces a test this week when House Democrats vote in private on nominating Pelosi to return as speaker in the new Congress come January. She held that job from 2007 to 2011 and was the first female speaker.

