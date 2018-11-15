CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST The Latest: New wildfire burning in Southern California MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters are battling a new wildfire but there is much less wind than the region experienced over the…

MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters are battling a new wildfire but there is much less wind than the region experienced over the past week.

The fire burning Thursday near the Ventura County city of Santa Paula is northwest of the huge area scorched by the so-called Woolsey Fire that started last week.

The new blaze is estimated at between 75 and 100 acres (30 and 40 hectares). Although winds are greatly reduced, conditions remain very dry.

In the Woolsey Fire area that affected many suburbs of Los Angeles, some evacuation orders remain in effect but many areas have been repopulated.

The fire area is now measured at more than 153 square miles (396 square kilometers) and estimates of destroyed structures top 500.

Authorities continue to investigate a body found Wednesday in a completely burned home. Two other people were found dead in a burned-out car earlier during the fire.

A firefighter assigned to the Woolsey Fire was struck by a private vehicle early Thursday and hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says if politicians reject her Brexit deal, it will set the country on “a path of deep and grave uncertainty.”

Defiant in the face of mounting criticism, May said Thursday she believed “with every fiber of my being” that the deal her government struck with the European Union was the right one.

Two Cabinet ministers have resigned in the 24 hours since the government backed the deal announced Tuesday. An increasing number of lawmakers from May’s Conservative Party are calling for a no-confidence vote on the prime minister.

She told reporters she isn’t planning to give up and would resist a leadership challenge, saying “Am I going to see this through? Yes.”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department is adding economic sanctions to the travel bans already in place against 17 Saudis accused of taking part in the October slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi inside their country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The new sanctions freeze any assets the 17 may have in the U.S. and prohibit any Americans from doing business with them. The sanctions were announced Thursday. One of the men is a top aide to Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

U.S. officials say they have pressed the Saudi government for a full investigation into the killing of Khashoggi. Turkish and Saudi authorities say the U.S.-based columnist for The Washington Post was killed by a team from the kingdom inside the consulate after he went there to get marriage documents.

Saudi authorities have 21 people in custody and the country’s top prosecutor said he would seek the death penalty for five of the suspects.

Recurring wildfires are sparking concern among medical experts about potentially major health consequences.

Worsening asthma, lung disease and even heart attacks in heart disease patients have all been linked with previous fires.

But blazes that used to be seasonal are happening nearly year-round and increasingly spreading into cities. That’s exposing many more people to choking smoke that contains many of the same toxic ingredients as urban air pollution. Heart problems and cancer have been linked with exposure to smog.

Scientists worry that repeated exposure to wildfire smoke might carry the same risks.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is sharply criticizing Florida legislators and elections officials in Palm Beach County for the state’s chronic recount issues.

During a hearing on whether to extend the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline in the state’s recount for a U.S. Senate seat the governor’s race, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker noted that Florida has a history of “razor thin” elections, yet Palm Beach County delayed purchasing enough voting machines to handle a recount.

Walker said Florida has been “the laughing stock of the world election after election and we chose not to fix this.”

The judge also said that the recount procedure in Florida law is written in a way that doesn’t allow for possible problems. He suggested that runs against past federal court rulings, including the Bush v. Gore ruling that decided the 2000 presidential recount.

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The first members of a caravan of Central Americans to reach the U.S. border slept in overcrowded shelters and in tents with a view of armed U.S. Border Patrol agents, with many saying they will wait for other migrants to join them before making their next moves.

Hundreds of migrants have arrived by bus in Tijuana, occupying the little space still available in the city’s shelters and spilling onto an oceanfront plaza sandwiched between an old bullring and a border fence topped with concertina wire.

Some men climbed up on the fence to take a look at the other side Wednesday. Women and young children sleeping in tents on the plaza could see Border Patrol agents carrying machine guns in camouflage gear with San Diego’s skyline in the distance.

NEW YORK (AP) — About a dozen school districts in New Jersey and districts in Connecticut have decided to send students home early as rain, sleet and snow pebble the East Coast.

Hundreds of schools in the central U.S. closed Thursday morning, with as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) blanketing the St. Louis area by the early afternoon.

In Indianapolis, the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning. The state’s largest school district, Indianapolis Public Schools, closed classes citing “dangerously slick road conditions.”

Forecasters were predicting up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in parts of southern New England, beginning in the mid-afternoon Thursday.

The University of Connecticut canceled all classes starting at 3:30 p.m. or later at its main campus, satellite campuses and law school. UConn Health was to remain open.

NEW YORK (AP) — A top U.S. health official is pledging to try to ban menthol from regular cigarettes, outlaw flavors in all cigars and tighten rules regarding the sale of most flavored versions of e-cigarettes.

Scott Gottlieb of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration disclosed the plans on Thursday.

The move represents a major step to further push down U.S. smoking rates, which have been falling for decades.

The restrictions are mainly aimed at reducing smoking in kids: About half of teens who smoke cigarettes choose menthols and flavored e-cigarettes have been blamed for a recent increase in teen vaping rates.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College has been sued for allegedly allowing three psychology professors to sexually harass and abuse scores of female graduate students for years, including two who said they were raped.

The federal lawsuit against Dartmouth’s trustees was filed in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Seven women accuse William Kelley, Paul Whalen and Todd Heatherton of sexual misconduct. Kelley and Whalen also are accused of sexual assault and punishing students who rebuffed their advances. The men haven’t been charged with any crime.

Dartmouth denies allegations that it ignored complaints about the professors. Following its investigation, Heatherton retired this summer; Whalen and Kelley resigned soon thereafter.

Whalen and Kelley couldn’t be reached for comment. Heatherton apologized for acting inappropriately at conferences but said he never socialized or had sexual relations with students.

A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show “Hee Haw” for nearly a quarter century, has died.

Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.

Clark was “Hee Haw” host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show’s last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.

