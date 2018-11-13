NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams looked for human remains from a Northern California…

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams looked for human remains from a Northern California wildfire that killed at least 42 — making it the deadliest in state history — as anxious relatives visited shelters and called police hoping to find loved ones alive.

Lisa Jordan drove 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from Yakima, Washington, to search for her uncle, Nick Clark, and his wife, Anne Clark, of Paradise, California. Anne Clark suffers from multiple sclerosis and is unable to walk. No one knows if they were able to evacuate, or even if their house still exists, she said.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea updated the confirmed fatality number Monday night. That figure is almost certain to spike following the blaze that last week destroyed Paradise, a town of 27,000 about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Authorities were bringing in two mobile morgue units and requesting 150 search and rescue personnel. Officials were unsure of the exact number of missing.

Grim calculus: Coroners search for those killed in wildfire

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The blue of an unfurled body bag has become a gut-wrenching splash of color in the Northern California town leveled by a wildfire.

Coroner search teams, many accompanied by a chaplain, have fanned out across Paradise and visited dozens of addresses that belong to people reported missing since the fire Thursday.

Crews have already recovered remains of more than two dozen people.

When a body is found, a call goes out, yellow police tape goes up — and the blue body bag arrives. In many cases, there is almost nothing left. The long bag looks almost empty as it’s carefully carried out of the ruins and placed in a black hearse.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man killed by Gaza rocket was Palestinian worker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The man killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in southern Israel has been identified as a 48-year-old Palestinian laborer who had been working in the Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Relatives say Mahmoud Abu Asbeh had worked in Ashkelon for 15 years, leaving his West Bank village of Halhul each Sunday and returning home on weekends.

His cousin Jihad Abu Asbeh called it a “big shock” and says the entire village is sad. He says it was “God’s will and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Mahmoud’s body was found in the rubble of a building struck by a rocket fired from Gaza. His cousin says Mahmoud was married with six children.

TRUMP

Trump suggests France would have been defeated without US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting France would have been vanquished in both world wars if not for the U.S.

Trump tweeted Tuesday about French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion Europe protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. He argued Europe should build up its militaries because it can no longer depend on the U.S. for defense.

Trump tweeted that “Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

Trump often complains that NATO countries don’t pay their fair share of the defense alliance’s expenses.

AMAZON HQ

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A person familiar with the plans say Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.

The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday. The person was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of that announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

ELECTION 2018

More races go to Democrats, including Senate seat in Ariz.

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats are continuing to chalk up victories in midterm elections, giving the party opposing President Donald Trump more to cheer about than originally thought on election night.

The latest congressional seat to flip came with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema’s win in Arizona’s Senate race. In the House, Democrats have picked up at least 32 seats and lead in races for four more.

The overall results in the first nationwide election of the Trump presidency represent the Democratic Party’s best midterm performance since 1974 when that year’s midterm elections followed the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

Trump and his allies are discounting the Democratic victories, pointing to GOP successes in Republican-leaning states, particularly in Senate races the Democrats had hoped to win.

ELECTION 2020-WHY WAIT?

Why wait? Democrats openly flirt with 2020 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years out from a presidential election isn’t stopping some Democrats from making their White House ambitions known.

Just days after midterm elections, Democrats are openly discussing a run against President Donald Trump. Among those considering campaigns are U.S. senators, including New Jersey’s Cory Booker, Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand and California’s Kamala Harris.

The open discussion of potential White House plans so early is a switch from the past when politicians were coy about presidential ambitions. Usually advisers labored to keep meetings with donors and potential staff under wraps ahead of formal, carefully choreographed campaign announcements.

What’s different ahead of the 2020 presidential election? An urgency to unseat Trump and the prospect of a historically large primary field that could easily include two dozen Democratic hopefuls.

EL CHAPO-PROSECUTION

US trial to tell epic tale of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo”

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. jury is set to hear an epic tale about the notorious Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo.”

Opening statements at the trial of Joaquin Guzman are to begin Tuesday morning in a New York City courtroom under tight security.

The evidence will include the testimony of more than a dozen cooperating witnesses who prosecutors say are risking retribution by taking the stand. There also will be evidence about multiple murders committed in drug wars in Mexico, about cocaine smuggled in jalapenos cans and Guzman’s brazen escapes from jail.

His arrest and extradition to New York City shook up Mexico’s drug underworld and remains a big story there.

He could face life in prison if convicted of drug-trafficking charges. His lawyers say he’s being framed by the cooperators.

AP-US-CONGRESS-NEW-MEMBERS

Incoming House members prep for do’s and don’ts on the Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s historic incoming class of lawmakers is getting lessons on the basics of Capitol Hill.

It’s orientation week, which means newly elected Democrats and Republicans are streaming into Washington flush with victory and, at least for the Democrats who will control the House, ready to take on President Donald Trump.

But first, the House lawmakers-in-waiting are being schooled beginning Tuesday on such matters as hiring and making their offices run smoothly.

They will take their official photos, meet colleagues and take what could prove to be the toughest vote of their early careers — electing their leadership.

Eight years of House Republican control ended with last week’s elections. Democrats gained at least 32 seats and the majority.

STAN LEE-APPRECIATION

A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time

Stan Lee, who died Monday, could easily be dismissed as thewisecracking grandpa of the American comic book, a past-his-prime gimmick who cameoed alongside Earth’s angstiest superheroes in the high-grossing Marvel blockbusters of the past decade.

But he was far more than that.

It’s no stretch to say that Lee helped redraw the world of American fiction. And he certainly made sure everyone knew it.

From the ashes of pulp magazines and the radioactive raw material of postwar uncertainty about science and power, he summoned — not singlehandedly, but certainly without parallel or peer — a textured, self-sustaining universe of imperfect heroes.

The father of Marvel presented comic-book America with a pantheon of deeply flawed protagonists.

They are schmoes who inadvertently, or negligently, wandered into the traffic of destiny.

