ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Protesters interrupt Trump rally in Indiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been interrupted multiple times by protesters during his Indiana rally on his final midterm sprint.

On three occasions Monday, demonstrators began to chant against Trump, only to be drowned out by a crowd of Trump supporters in a downtown Fort Wayne coliseum.

The protesters were escorted out. Trump told one demonstrator to “go home to mommy.”

Protesters were a common sight at Trump’s 2016 campaign rallies, with the occasional brief bouts of violence between the demonstrators and Trump supporters.

They have become a far rarer sight since Trump took office, which the president noted Monday.

He wryly mused that he was “not surprised” they would be a factor in Indiana, but it wasn’t clear what he meant.

ELECTION 2018-GEORGIA-ELECTION SECURITY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Abrams says Kemp blames others for security flaw

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican candidate for Georgia governor has alleged with little evidence that Democrats sought to hack a voter database that will be used in Tuesday’s elections.

Republican nominee Brian Kemp made the allegation just as reports emerged of a gaping vulnerability in a system that he controls as secretary of state. Democrat Stacey Abrams says she believes her opponent “cooked up the charge, because he realizes, once again, he left the personal information of six million voters vulnerable.

Kemp is not only running Georgia’s elections, he’s also the Republican candidate for governor, and in response to reports of the flaw, he’s accusing Democrats of trying to hack the system.

Abrams appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Monday. The program said it gave Kemp an opportunity to appear, but he declined.

Polls suggest Kemp and Abrams are locked in a tight race in a contest that has taken on historic significance because of the potential of Abrams becoming the nation’s first black female governor.

MEDIA-NBC-TRUMP AD

NBC says it will stop airing Trump immigrant ad

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC says that “after further review,” it will stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder.

The advertisement aired on “Sunday Night Football” and on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday.

CNN rejected the same ad, declaring it racist. That drew a public rebuke from the president’s son, Donald J. Trump Jr.

The advertisement includes footage of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers

NBC said Monday that in its further review, it recognizes the insensitive nature of the ad.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Central America leaders want probe of caravans

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The presidents of Guatemala and Honduras are calling for an investigation to identify the organizers of a caravan of migrants who are nearing the Mexican capital on a journey they hope will take them to the United States.

The two countries have been under intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to clamp down on the caravans.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said Monday that “thousands” of his countrymen have returned to Honduras. Mexico’s Interior Ministry said over the weekend it has helped transport around 500 migrants who asked for assistance returning to their countries of origin.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales went further, calling for an investigation of people who “promote or participate” in the caravan, saying those people “should be judged based on international laws.”

Most of the migrants interviewed in recent days say they joined the march spontaneously in hopes of safety in numbers.

USA GYMNASTICS-DECERTIFIED

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics’ status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.

In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said “you deserve better,” and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.

The organization, even with a newly constructed board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.

They included the botched hiring of a program coordinator and an interim CEO to replace Kerry Perry, who lasted less than a year on the job after replacing Steve Penny.

IRAN-US-THE LATEST

The Latest: Israeli PM praises US sanctions on Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is lauding the newly restored U.S. sanctions against Iran as “historic,” saying they will “strangle” what he described as Iranian state-sponsored terrorism.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday at parliament that the Trump administration’s decision to restore sanctions was already having an effect. He called the move “a big day for the state of Israel.”

Israel has been a fierce opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew this year, saying the deal didn’t rein in Iran’s regional military activities.

The new sanctions against Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors come into effect Monday. The U.S. says the sanctions are not aimed at toppling the government, but at persuading it to radically change its policies, including its support for regional militant groups and its development of long-range ballistic missiles.

LOTTERY JACKPOT-IOWA WINNER

Iowa winner claims huge Powerball jackpot

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A single mother from the small Iowa community of Redfield has claimed her share of a nearly $700 million Powerball prize.

Iowa Lottery officials confirmed Monday that Lerynne (lah-RINN) West was one of two winners of a $688 million jackpot drawn Oct. 27. She’ll share the prize with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City.

West opted for the cash option, which will pay her an immediate $198.1 million, minus taxes.

West said she dreamed of winning a jackpot, but “once you have won, you realize the responsibility and the impact you can make, and all the frivolity goes out the window.”

The 51-year-old worked for a health insurance organization, but says she retired last week.

West overcame odds of 292.2 million to one to win.

ARETHA FRANKLIN-DELAYED CONCERT FILM

Aretha Franklin doc ‘Amazing Grace’ to finally see the light

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 46 years after it was shot, the Aretha Franklin concert film “Amazing Grace” is finally being released.

The late gospel singer’s estate and film producers said Monday they have reached agreement on “Amazing Grace.” Sydney Pollack shot most of the footage that documented Franklin’s performance at a Los Angeles Baptist church in January 1972.

The music from the performance was released as a landmark live album. But Pollack’s footage proved impossible to edit at the time because he failed to sync the sound. “Amazing Grace” nearly saw the light of day in 2015. But it was yanked at the last minute from the Telluride and Toronto film festivals after Franklin’s attorneys obtained an injunction against its release.

“Amazing Grace” will premiere Monday at the DOC NYC film festival.

CAMEROON-KIDNAPPING

Armed men kidnap 78 students in Cameroon’s restive northwest

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A governor in Cameroon’s restive northwest region says armed men have kidnapped at least 78 students from a Presbyterian school in Nkwen village.

Deben Tchoffo said Monday the school’s principal was also abducted late Sunday near Bamenda, the capital of the troubled English-speaking region.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the kidnappings.

Hundreds have been killed in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions in the past year, where violence between armed separatists and the military have increased since a government crackdown against protesters in the northwest and southwest regions who claim that as the English-speaking minority they are marginalized by the French-speaking government.

Violent separatists took up arms to destabilize the Anglophone regions to win independence for the areas they want to declare a separate state, which they call Ambazonia.

YOGA STUDIO SHOOTING-FLORIDA

Yoga studio owner ‘shattered and horrified’ by shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a Florida yoga studio where two women were fatally shot has posted an emotional Facebook message about the tragedy.

Brittani Whittington wrote Monday that she’s shattered and horrified from what happened Friday during a yoga class.

She also said she normally holds compassion for people who perpetrate crimes, but right now she “hates” Scott Paul Beierle.

Authorities say the 40-year-old posed as a customer during a yoga class, then began shooting. A 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University and a 21-year-old FSU student were killed. Five others were injured. Beierle then killed himself.

Also Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that Beierle was fired as a substitute teacher from Volusia County Schools in May for inappropriately touching a female student.

