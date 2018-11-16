Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST The Latest: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of Saudi writer Jamal…

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi — a claim the Saudi government has denied.

That’s according to a U.S. official familiar with the conclusion, who spoke Friday only on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Trump administration this week sanctioned individuals for their alleged role in the killing, but the intelligence officials’ conclusion bolsters efforts in Congress for a harsher U.S. response.

The Washington Post columnist, who had been critical of the royal family, was killed last month at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish and Saudi authorities say he was killed by a team from the kingdom inside the consulate after he went there to get marriage documents.

__

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Southern California fire toll at 713 buildings

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have increased the number of homes and other buildings burned by a massive Southern California wildfire.

The figure rose Friday evening to 713 buildings destroyed — many of them homes — and more than 200 damaged, but the tally is continuing.

The death toll still stands at three, including two people found in a car and one in the rubble of an incinerated home.

Firefighters continue to make progress on the week-old blaze that tore through communities west of Los Angeles from Thousand Oaks to Malibu.

More evacuees have been allowed back in their homes, the size of the fire hasn’t increased for several days and the blaze is now 78 percent contained.

ELECTION 2018-GEORGIA GOVERNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kemp says Georgia race over, state to look ahead

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Brian Kemp says the Georgia gubernatorial election is over with Democratic rival Stacey Abrams’ acknowledgement that she can’t win the race, and he is urging the state to look forward.

Kemp made the comments in a statement Friday, shortly after Abrams’ speech effectively ended the contest. The final result had been in doubt for 10 days after the election.

He said: “The election is over and hardworking Georgians are ready to move forward. We can no longer dwell on the divisive politics of the past but must focus on Georgia’s bright and promising future.”

He referred to Abrams’ concession, but she insisted her speech wasn’t one of concession and vowed a federal lawsuit over the management of the election.

WIKILEAKS-THE LATEST

The Latest: AP Source: Sealed charges filed against Assange

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has filed charges under seal against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no charges have been publicly announced. It was not clear what the charges were or when they might be made public.

The fact that charges had been prepared was disclosed in an errant court filing in an unrelated case that was recently unsealed and that contained Assange’s name.

The filing said charges and an arrest warrant “would need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested.”

A spokesman for the Eastern District of Virginia, which has been handling the investigation, has said the filing was made in error and was not supposed to have his name in it.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Trump says he answered written questions in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has answered written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller but hasn’t yet submitted them.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday that he answered the questions “very easily” this week but added that “you have to always be careful.”

The president did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mueller as part of the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump had huddled with lawyer at the White House this week but made clear: “my lawyers don’t write answers, I write answers.”

Mueller had signaled a willingness to accept written answers on matters of collusion. The White House has said it would not answer Mueller’s questions on possible obstruction of justice.

MEDIA-CNN VS TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: CNN’s Acosta returns to White House after ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — CNN’s Jim Acosta is back at the White House after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return his press credentials, though a lawsuit over the revocation is continuing.

The White House revoked Acosta’s credentials last week after he and President Donald Trump tangled verbally during a press conference. CNN sued and asked the judge to issue a temporary restraining order.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, an appointee of President Donald Trump, said Friday that Acosta’s credentials must be reactivated to allow him access to the White House complex for press briefings and other events.

Trump says the White House is “writing up rules and regulations” for reporters.

__

WINTRY WEATHER

East Coast commuters face slow rides to work after snowstorm

NEW YORK (AP) — The first snowstorm of the season has given way to rain and high winds in the New York City area, as commuters here and across New Jersey and elsewhere were facing slow rides to work.

NJ Transit bus passengers should expect substantial delays and cancellations Friday because many drivers worked past their normal schedules and federal law mandates a rest period.

New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal has reopened after it closed Thursday because there was no room.

Some students in West Orange, New Jersey, were forced to sleep at their schools after their buses turned back. Schools were closed or were opening with delays in upstate New York districts.

Thursday’s storm dumped 6.4 inches of snow in Central Park and contributed to at least seven deaths across the country.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-TROOPS

Migrants won’t see armed soldiers on border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As thousands of migrants in a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers converge on the doorstep of the United States, what they won’t find are armed American soldiers standing guard.

Instead they will see cranes installing towering panels of metal bars and troops wrapping concertina wire around barriers while military helicopters fly overhead, carrying border patrol agents to and from locations along the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s because U.S. military troops are prohibited from carrying out law enforcement duties.

What’s more, the bulk of the troops are in Texas — hundreds of miles away from the caravan that started arriving this week in Tijuana on Mexico’s border with California after walking and hitching rides for the past month.

JOHN HINCKLEY

Judge: John Hinckley can move out of his mother’s house

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can move out of his mother’s house.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman ordered Friday that John Hinckley Jr. can live by himself or with others within 75 miles of Williamsburg, Virginia. Hinckley left a mental hospital to live with his mother in Williamsburg in 2016.

Friedman loosened some of the restrictions Hinckley has been living under. But Hinckley still must follow various conditions while his doctors continue to keep a close eye on him.

Doctors must give approval to where Hinckley decides to live. And he still must meet at least twice a month with a social worker, a psychiatrist and a therapist. He can’t own a gun or consume alcohol or drugs.

DEMOCRATS-PELOSI

Dem power players want Pelosi but centrists push back

WASHINGTON (AP) — If it was up to most of the Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi would be the next speaker of the House. But within the ranks of the chamber’s Democratic majority, there’s a small but persistent group trying to topple her.

Pelosi is gaining support from a who’s who of the nation’s Democrats in her bid to return as the first woman speaker. Among them former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State John Kerry. Inside the Capitol she’s backed by John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights leader, and Adam Schiff of California, who’s in line to chair the Intelligence Committee.

With a narrow 230-seat majority, Pelosi has little cushion to secure the votes needed. House Democrats will vote after Thanksgiving and the full House will vote in January.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.