NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE

Wildfire death toll rises as search for missing continues

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five days after the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, people are still waiting for word on their missing loved ones.

Over 1,000 evacuees are at more than a half-dozen shelters.

There were large bulletin boards with information about missing people. Authorities said Tuesday that the fire killed at least 48 and destroyed 7,700 homes.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a list of the missing would be released soon and that 100 National Guard troops would help teams already looking for remains.

People who lost homes in the Northern California blaze sued Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Tuesday, accusing the utility of negligence and blaming it for the fire.

Utility officials say it’s too soon to tell what caused the blaze.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Gaza fisherman 1st fatality since cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say a Gaza fisherman has been killed by Israeli fire in northern Gaza Strip.

The fishermen’s union says the 20-year-old man was working Wednesday on the beach near the land maritime fence separating Gaza from Israel when he was shot in the stomach.

It marks the first fatality since Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza accepted an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to end two days of intense fighting with Israel that had pushed the sworn enemies toward the brink of another war.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Palestinian militants fired 460 rockets and mortars into Israel in a 24-hour period, while Israel carried out airstrikes on 160 Gaza targets. Seven Palestinians, including five militants, were killed. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike.

JONESTOWN 40 YEARS LATER

Jonestown survivors lost only life they knew, built new ones

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The mass murders and suicides of more than 900 people at Jonestown in Guyana, South America, took place 40 years ago this week.

Dozens of Peoples Temple members survived because they had slipped out of the settlement or happened to be away on Nov. 18, 1978.

Those raised in the temple or who joined as teens lost the only life they knew: church, jobs, housing — and most of all, family and friends.

Plunged into a new world, they have journeyed through grief over lost loved ones, feeling like pariahs and building new lives.

Some have come to acknowledge that many had a role in enabling the Rev. Jim Jones to seize control over his followers and orchestrate the horrible mass murders and suicides that remain nearly unimaginable even today.

SCIENCE SAYS-GENE-EDITED FOOD

Gene-edited food is coming, but will shoppers buy?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new generation of biotech foods is getting close to the grocery aisles.

By early next year, the first foods made from gene-edited plants and animals are expected to begin selling. First up, probably salad dressings or granola bars made with soybean oil tweaked to be extra heart-healthy.

Researchers also are pursuing wheat with triple the usual fiber, mushrooms that don’t brown, dairy cows that won’t need painful de-horning and pigs immune to a dangerous virus.

It’s a different way of altering DNA than is used to make today’s GMOs. But governments are wrestling with how to regulate gene editing. And the bigger question is whether consumers will accept that difference or see the new products as GMOs in disguise.

CONGRESS-LEADERSHIP ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Rep. Jordan says GOP failed to keep its promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio says the GOP lost its House majority in the midterm election because it didn’t deliver on promises to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, fund President Donald Trump’s wall and replace the Obama health care law.

Jordan, a founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, is running for House minority leader in the new Congress against California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the current majority leader and pick of the GOP establishment.

Jordan told Fox’s “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that if he is elected to the leadership job, he will work on “doing what we told the American people we were gonna do.”

Jordan says Republicans must be prepared to fight investigations of Trump and his administration that House Democrats plan when they have the majority in January.

US-MYANMAR

Pence says Myanmar’s handling of Rohingya ‘without excuse’

SINGAPORE (AP) — Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi has rebuffed criticism over her government’s treatment of its ethnic Rohingya Muslims.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Suu Kyi on Wednesday that the violence, which led more than 700,000 of the country’s Rohingya minority to flee for Bangladesh since August 2017, was “without excuse.”

Pence also said Myanmar’s arrests and convictions of two Reuters journalists was “deeply troubling” to millions of Americans.

Pence and Suu Kyi met on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore. Pence said the meeting was at Suu Kyi’s request.

Suu Kyi said only Myanmar was in a position to explain what happened and how it saw things, just as Americans could best understand what is happening there.

MOUNTAIN GORILLA REBOUND

Rare conservation win: Mountain gorilla population ticks up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once facing near-extinction, mountain gorillas are slowly rebounding.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Wednesday updated the species’ status from “critically endangered” to “endangered.” The designation is more promising, but still precarious.

Tara Stoinski, president of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, calls it a remarkable conservation success and a beacon of hope.

Mountain gorillas live in lush and misty forests along a range of dormant volcanoes in east Africa. Their habitat falls inside national parks spanning parts of Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In the 1960s and ’70s, Fossey’s research helped draw international attention to mountain gorillas, and she had projected that the primates could wind up extinct by 2000. Instead, their populations have been slowly increasing thanks to sustained and well-funded international conservation efforts.

BREXIT

D-Day for May as she seeks backing for draft Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to face her divided Cabinet in a bid to win support for a draft Brexit deal with the European Union.

Negotiators from the two sides have reached agreement on divorce terms, including a plan to resolve the key issue of the Irish border.

But pro-Brexit lawmakers in May’s divided Conservative Party are angry, saying the agreement will leave Britain tethered to the EU after it departs in March.Failure to secure Cabinet backing will leave May’s leadership in doubt and the Brexit process in chaos.

If Cabinet supports the deal Wednesday, it needs approval from the EU at a summit in the next few weeks. Then May will need to win backing from Parliament, where pro-Brexit and pro-EU legislators alike are threatening to oppose it.

TRUMP-STAFF SHAKEUP

AP sources: Trump mulling a wide-ranging shakeup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Who is going and who is staying in a Trump administration shakeup being weighed by the president may be anyone’s guess.

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, had been thought to be on her way out as soon as this week. But two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that Nielsen is likely to remain for the time being because there is no obvious successor.

People with knowledge of a possible shakeup also say that President Donald Trump is discussing replacing his chief of staff, John Kelly, with Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff.

Other possible changes involve Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

ELECTION 2018-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Palm Beach machines overheat, miss recount votes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Palm Beach County elections supervisor says aging equipment has overheated, causing mismatched results in the recount of ballots in Florida’s U.S. Senate race.

Susan Bucher said Tuesday night that the 11-year-old machines began having problems on Monday as early voting ballots were being counted. When the numbers were crunched on Tuesday, they didn’t match.

WPTV says a mechanic was flown in to fix the issues, but Bucher says “we don’t have a lot of assurances.”

She says the machines “started overheating so as a result the tally types are not reconciling properly.” That means about 174,000 early voting ballots in the state’s third most populous county will have to be recounted.

Workers are working around the clock to count the vote, but Bucher has already said they will not meet the state’s Thursday deadline to report the recounted votes. Nearly 600,000 ballots were cast in the county.

