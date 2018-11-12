CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST The Latest: Firefighters battling 2 spot fires near Paradise PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say firefighters are battling two spot fires south of the town leveled by a…

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say firefighters are battling two spot fires south of the town leveled by a blaze that has killed at least 29 people.

Cal Fire Deputy Operations Chief Monty Smith says dense, dry vegetation is fueling the spot fires Monday on each side of Lake Oroville.

A fire behavior specialist at Cal Fire, Jonathan Pangburn, said earlier that major winds combined with tinder dry conditions helped the fire jump over the lake Sunday night.

The area near Paradise is expected to see wind gusts as high as 40 mph (64 kmph) by Monday evening.

Smith says firefighters are working to build a contingency line to stop the fire from reaching Oroville, a town of 19,000 people.

The Latest: UN, Egypt working to end Gaza fighting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations says it is working with Egypt to broker an end to the latest round of fighting in Gaza.

The office of the U.N.’s Mideast envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, said Monday that efforts were underway “to ensure that Gaza steps back from the brink.”

It called for an end to rocket fire, and for restraint “by all.”

Palestinians militants fired dozens of rockets and mortar shells at southern Israel on Monday, as the Israeli military responded with a wave of airstrikes. The violence was triggered by a botched Israeli military raid in Gaza on Sunday in which seven Palestinian militants and an Israeli officer were killed.

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comic book genius Stan Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95.

The creative dynamo who revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee.

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, he revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.

Spider-Man, the Hulk and X-Men were among the Lee creations that went on to become stars of blockbuster films.

The Latest: Boxes used for office supplies, not ballots

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Elections officials say boxes labeled with the words “provisional ballots” that have shown up around Broward County contain offices supplies used on Election Day and are not used to collect actual filled-out ballots.

Broward supervisor of elections attorney Eugene Pettis says the boxes contain office supplies and a red envelope for polling places to use for any provisional ballots. Provisional ballots are cast when someone votes without identification or their eligibility cannot immediately be verified by elections officials.

Pettis says provisional ballots are sealed inside the envelope and sent separately to the supervisor of elections’ office. The box is then loaded with office supplies and dispatched to the same office but does not contain any ballots.

One such box found at an elementary school was opened for reporters. It contained only the office supplies.

Additional boxes were found late Sunday in the back of a returned rental car at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright says deputies transported them back to the proper office.

The Latest: GOP senator won’t comment on ‘hanging’ remark

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican U.S. senator in Mississippi says she won’t answer questions about a “public hanging” comment she made at a campaign event.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said in response to repeated questions Monday that she issued a statement Sunday and has nothing to add.

A video published online Sunday shows Hyde-Smith at a Nov. 2 campaign stop in Tupelo praising someone by saying: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Hyde-Smith said Sunday it was an “exaggerated expression of regard” for a rancher who invited her to speak and “any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings of African-Americans.

Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Mike Espy, who is black, in a Nov. 27 runoff.

A newly published video shows a white Republican U.S. senator in Mississippi praising someone by saying: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces a black Democratic challenger in a Nov. 27 runoff, said Sunday that her Nov. 2 remark was “exaggerated expression of regard” for someone who invited her to speak and “any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings of black people. The NAACP website says that between 1882 and 1968, there were 4,743 lynchings in the United States, and nearly 73 percent of the victims were black. It says Mississippi had 581 during that time, the highest number of any state.

Hyde-Smith is challenged by former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary Mike Espy.

“Cindy Hyde-Smith’s comments are reprehensible,” Espy campaign spokesman Danny Blanton said in a statement Sunday. “They have no place in our political discourse, in Mississippi, or our country. We need leaders, not dividers, and her words show that she lacks the understanding and judgment to represent the people of our state.”

The video was shot in Tupelo, in front of a statue of Elvis Presley, who was born in the city in northeastern Mississippi. It shows a small group of white people clapping politely for Hyde-Smith after a cattle rancher introduced her.

“I referred to accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement,” said Hyde-Smith, who is also a cattle rancher, in a statement Sunday. “In referencing the one who invited me, I used an exaggerated expression of regard, and any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

Hyde-Smith and Espy each received about 41 percent of the vote in a four-person race Tuesday to advance to the runoff. The winner gets the final two years of a term started by longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran, who retired amid health concerns in April. She will serve until the special election is resolved.

Espy in 1986 became the first African-American since Reconstruction to win a U.S. House seat in Mississippi, and if he defeats Hyde-Smith, he would be the first African-American since Reconstruction to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Hyde-Smith, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, is the first woman to represent Mississippi in either chamber of Congress, and after being appointed is trying to become the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the state.

Lamar White Jr., publisher of a left-leaning Louisiana news site called The Bayou Brief, posted the video Sunday on social media. White told The Associated Press he received the video late Saturday from “a very reliable, trusted source,” but he would not reveal the person’s name. He said that source received it from the person who shot the video.

White said he believes he received the video because he has been writing about racism in the South for about a dozen years.

“There’s no excuse to say what she said,” White said of Hyde-Smith.

The national NAACP president Derrick Johnson, who is from Mississippi, said Hyde-Smith’s comment shows a lack of judgment.

“Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s shameful remarks prove once again how Trump has created a social and political climate that normalizes hateful and racist rhetoric,” Johnson said in a statement. “Hyde-Smith’s decision to joke about ‘hanging,’ in a state known for its violent and terroristic history toward African Americans is sick. To envision this brutal and degenerate type of frame during a time when Black people, Jewish People and immigrants are still being targeted for violence by White nationalists and racists is hateful and hurtful.”

A Republican activist who initially supported another candidate in the special U.S. Senate election said he will vote for Hyde-Smith in the runoff, even though he considers her a weak candidate.

“That comment about ‘a public hanging’ is much ado about nothing,” said Scott Brewster of Brandon, who is white. “She’s not very smart and made a tone deaf comment. It doesn’t make her a racist.”

A Republican state lawmaker in Mississippi, Rep. Karl Oliver, came under sharp criticism in May 2017 after he posted on Facebook that people should by lynched for removing Confederate monuments.

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics . Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE (AP) — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opened the group’s national meeting Monday by announcing it will delay for at least several months any action on proposed new steps to address the clergy sex abuse crisis that is rocking the church.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston said Monday that the delay was requested by the Vatican, which asked that the U.S. bishops wait until after a Vatican-convened global meeting on sex abuse in February.

DiNardo told the U.S. bishops that “I remain hopeful that this additional consultation will ultimately improve our response to the crisis we face.”

They are meeting through Wednesday in Baltimore and had been expected to consider several steps to combat abuse, including a new code of conduct for themselves.

New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger

CHICAGO (AP) — New U.S. guidelines on exercise advise starting sooner to get children active to avoid health problems later in life.

Physical activity guidelines used to start at age 6, but now they recommend involving kids as young as 3 in active play throughout the day.

For adults, the advice remains to get at least two and a half hours of exercise in a week, including aerobic exercise and lifting weights or other muscle-strengthening work.

Exercise doesn’t have to be all at once or very hard. Even little things like taking the stairs instead of an elevator help.

The guidelines were released Monday at an American Heart Association conference in Chicago and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The Latest: Senators ask feds to investigate Georgia vote

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Democratic U.S. senators are asking the Justice Department to investigate “potential voting rights abuses” in Georgia following the state’s close gubernatorial election.

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Brian Schatz of Hawaii released a letter Monday to Assistant Attorney General Dreiband. The senators cite concerns with Georgia’s “exact match” law requiring voters’ information to match precisely how they appear on other government databases. They also cite aggressive efforts to delete inactive voters from the rolls and the elimination of polling places.

Booker and Schatz’s letter requests a “thorough investigation” to determine if Georgia’s election laws and policies violate the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court in 2013 rolled back a provision of that law requiring Georgia and other states to get federal approval before changing voting laws.

