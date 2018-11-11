Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST The Latest: Sheriff: 6 more bodies found; total of 29 PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have reported 6 additional deaths in a Northern California, raising the death toll to 29 and matching…

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have reported 6 additional deaths in a Northern California, raising the death toll to 29 and matching the deadliest wildfire on record in California history.

Butte County Sheriff Cory Honea said the human remains recovered on Sunday included five bodies found at homes and one in a vehicle in Paradise.

He also announced that 228 people remain unaccounted for since the fire began Thursday and incinerated the foothill town.

The statewide total of deaths from wildfires reached 31.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Southern Californians battered by wildfires that killed 2

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Just a day ago, Arik Fultz was feeding the horses on his 40-acre ranch near Malibu.

Now, after wildfires roared through parts of Southern California, there’s nothing left of his ranch but charred remains. His family and his 52 horses survived. But two houses, two barns, three trailers and decades of accumulated possessions are gone.

Southern Californians like Fultz battered by the wildfires got to take a breath Saturday and take store of what the wildfires did to them. A lull in fierce winds that drove a pair of destructive fires allowed firefighters to make their first real progress in stopping the blazes.

But a sustained stretch of vicious winds, and the strong possibility of a new round of troubles, were set to start Sunday.

ELECTION 2018-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Gov’s candidate warns against vote suppression

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, has told an overflow crowd at an African-American church that voter disenfranchisement isn’t just about being blocked from the polling booth.

Gillum said Sunday evening that disenfranchisement also includes absentee ballots not being counted and ballots where “a volunteer may have the option of looking at that ballot and deciding that vote is null and void” because of a mismatched signature.

Gillum warned against vote suppression at the close of a day of mishaps, protests and litigation overshadowing the vote recounting in the pivotal races for governor and the U.S. Senate. Gillum has argued each vote should be counted and the process should take its course.

Unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Gillum the Tallahassee mayor, by less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points.

____

6:15 p.m

The recount of Florida’s razor-thin Senate and gubernatorial races is off to a bumpy start with some mishaps and litigation, bringing back memories of the 2000 presidential fiasco.

Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican candidate for Senate, filed suit on Sunday against Brenda Snipes as Broward County’s election supervisor. The suit asks a circuit court judge to order law enforcement agents to impound and secure the county’s voting machines, tallying devices and ballots “when not in use until such time as any recounts.”

The lawsuit says Snipes has failed to account for the number of ballots left to be counted and failed to report results regularly as required by law. The county is emerging as the epicenter of controversy in the recount.

The Florida secretary of state ordered the recounts to be completed by Thursday in all 67 Florida counties.

Unofficial results in the governor’s race show Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Scott’s lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi senator praises man with ‘public hanging’ remark

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A newly published video shows a white Republican U.S. senator in Mississippi praising someone by saying: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said Sunday her Nov. 2 remark was “exaggerated expression of regard” for someone who invited her to speak and “any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

Hyde-Smith faces a black Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, in a Nov. 27 runoff.

Espy campaign spokesman Danny Blanton calls Hyde-Smith’s remark “reprehensible.”

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings of black people.

The runoff winner gets the final two years of a term started by Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired in April.

The publisher of The Bayou Brief posted the video Sunday on social media.

CALIFORNIA BAR SHOOTING-GUNMAN

Ex-coach says California gunman was volatile, intimidating

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — A second high school coach of the gunman who killed 12 people at a Southern California bar recalled him as volatile and intimidating.

Evie Cluke coached Ian David Long on Newbury Park High School’s track team in 2007 and 2008. In an interview Sunday, she says Long would lose his temper, throw tantrums and scream, and that she witnessed him assault a fellow coach.

That coach, Dominique Colell, says Long grabbed her rear and midsection after she refused to return a cellphone. Another time, he used his hand to mimic shooting her.

Both coaches say they reported the behavior to school officials, who did nothing. School officials could not be reached for comment.

Police say Long killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks and them himself late Wednesday.

ELECTION 2018-STATE GOVERNMENTS

Democratic wins could mean state action on health care, guns

Democratic gains in the 2018 elections could lead to a push for expanded health coverage, gun control and recreational marijuana in some states.

Democrats won complete control of the governor’s office and both legislative chambers in six new states — Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and New York. Leaders there already are making plans for an aggressive leftward agenda.

All told, Democrats gained seats in 62 of the 99 partisan state legislative chambers and also picked up seven governors’ seats.

Yet the overall outcome of the election was a continued trend toward unified control of state governments. Republicans could hold trifecta control in as many as 22 states. Democrats will have unified control in 14.

The number of politically divided state governments is near its 60-year low point.

PREVENTING HEART ATTACKS

Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news

CHICAGO (AP) — Preventing heart attacks and other problems is the focus of top news from an American Heart Association conference that ends Monday in Chicago.

A large study found that fish oil, in the amount and type contained in many dietary supplements, did not lower the risk of cancer or heart problems for generally healthy people. Vitamin D pills also failed to help.

But a prescription-strength fish oil showed promise for people who already had certain heart risks.

The conference also featured new cholesterol guidelines. They recommend a new type of test when it’s unclear if someone needs treatment, and give advice on who should consider pricey new cholesterol-lowering drugs that many insurers have balked at covering.

WWI-CENTENNIAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Leaders discuss Ukraine elections at Paris meet

PARIS (AP) — The spokesman for Petro Poroshenko says the Ukrainian president has met with the leaders of Germany and France in Paris amid the ceremonies commemorating the end of World War I, and that they discussed elections held in the sectors of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatist rebels.

The elections for leaders and legislatures in the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics were held Sunday. The Ukrainian government and the West have called the elections illegitimate and an attempt by Russia to obstruct resolution of the conflict.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since fighting broke out in 2014 between separatists and Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said on Facebook that Poroshenko met with French President Emanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the elections.

Germany, France and Ukraine are part of the so-called “Normandy format” countries seeking a resolution to the conflict. Russia is the fourth country in the format, which has not held talks in two years.

BEER BATTLE

Pabst says MillerCoors is trying to put it out of business

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pabst Brewing Company and MillerCoors are heading to trial to settle a contract dispute in which Pabst accuses the brewing giant of trying to undermine its competitor by breaking a contract to make their products.

Pabst’s lawyers argue the company’s very existence relies on its business relationship with Chicago-based MillerCoors, which has made and shipped nearly all of Pabst’s beers since 1999.

MillerCoors argues it’s not obligated to continue brewing for Pabst and that Pabst doesn’t want to pay enough to justify it.

The trial in Milwaukee County Circuit Court begins Monday and is scheduled through Nov. 30.

Pabst’s attorneys say MillerCoors is lying about its brewing capacity to hinder Pabst’s ability to compete. MillerCoors says it’s simply deciding what makes economic sense for the company’s future.

AP-US-ELECTION-2018-GOVERNOR-GEORGIA

Democrat Abrams files new suit in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA (AP) — Another lawsuit has been filed in Georgia’s unsettled race for governor.

Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign went to federal court Sunday asking a judge to delay vote certifications by one day until Wednesday. It also asks a judge to require that officials count any votes that were rejected improperly.

The suit points to alleged problems with provisional and absentee votes in populous DeKalb and Gwinnett counties in metro Atlanta.

Republican Brian Kemp’s campaign didn’t have any immediate comment. It’s previously said it’s numerically impossible for Abrams to force a runoff by closing his margin of nearly 59,000 votes.

The Abrams campaign contends thousands of uncounted votes could change the result.

Abrams hopes to become the nation’s first black woman elected governor, while Kemp is trying to maintain GOP dominance in Georgia.

