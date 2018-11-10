Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES -THE LATEST The Latest: Sheriff: 110 people missing in N. California PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says his department has reports of 110 people still missing in a massive…

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says his department has reports of 110 people still missing in a massive Northern California wildfire that has scorched 164 square miles (425 square kilometers).

Honea says he’s hopeful that more of those missing people will be located. The department initially had more than 500 calls about citizens who were unable to reach loved ones.

But he says they’ve been able to help locate many.

Next he says sheriff’s officials will be cross-checking their list with official shelters to search for the remaining missing.

Honea said Saturday that 23 people have died in the fire near Paradise, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Wind respite may help Southern California wildfire fight

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters hope a narrow window of calm will give them a chance to block Southern California wildfires that are marching on a path of destruction toward the sea.

Winds that drove the flames through bone-dry hills and canyons north and west of downtown Los Angeles are expected to die down Saturday. But forecasters expect them to build up again Sunday, reaching 35 mph or higher.

Officials say the respite may give firefighters a chance to attack the edges of two fires that in just two days have destroyed more than 150 homes and prompted evacuation orders for more than a quarter-million residents.

The fires that erupted Thursday hit especially hard in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County town still reeling from a deadly attack this week on a local bar that left a dozen people and the gunman dead. Even as residents grieve, the mayor says most of the town has emptied.

AP-US-ELECTION-2018-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Florida counties begin recounting ballots

TALLALHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade County elections officials say they’ve started recounting ballots from Tuesday’s election.

Officials from the county’s elections office confirmed Saturday evening that they’ve started a machine recount, which means they will load paper ballots into scanning machines. This could take days, considering there were some 800,000 ballots cast.

The unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points, which will require a machine recount of ballots.

In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points, which will require a hand recount of ballots from tabulation machines that couldn’t determine which candidate got the vote.

The Florida secretary of state earlier Saturday ordered the recounts in the U.S. Senate and governor races, an unprecedented review of two major races in the state that took five weeks to decide the 2000 presidential election.

Nov. 15 is the deadline for each county to submit vote counts to the state.

CALIFORNIA BAR SHOOTING

Gunman who killed 12 died from self-inflicted gunshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy has found the gunman who killed 12 at a Southern California bar died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say Ian David Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine machine-gunner, shot and killed 11 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill along with a police officer who responded just before midnight Wednesday.

Police said the officer exchanged gunfire with Long, who was found dead at the scene.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Saturday that an autopsy showed Long fatally shot himself.

Investigators say that based on time stamps, Long posted to Instagram during the attack. The post involved his mental state and whether people would believe here was sane.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive.

MIGRANT CARAVAN

Bulk of migrant caravan prepares to depart Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Almost 4,000 Central American migrants are preparing to depart a stadium in southern Mexico City for the longest and most dangerous leg of a trek to the U.S. border that has drawn fire from President Donald Trump.

The bulk of the caravan will follow the roughly 900 migrants who left Mexico City Friday, and many were impatient to get going early Saturday after having spent much of the week in the sports complex.

“Let’s go, let’s go!” shouted Eddy Rivera, 37, a Honduran migrant who said he couldn’t take staying in the camp any longer.

The plan was to take a subway to the northern part of Mexico’s capital, then proceed first to Queretaro, followed by Guadalajara, Culiacan and Hermosillo until the migrants arrive in Tijuana on the U.S. border.

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED

Erdogan: Saudi officials, others heard tapes of writer death

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says officials from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdogan’s comments on Saturday were the first public confirmation of the existence of recordings of the Oct. 2 killing of The Washington Post columnist at the consulate where he had gone to get papers to marry his fiancee.

Erdogan said: “They also listened to the conversations and they know.”

He called on Saudi Arabia to rid itself of the “stain” by cooperating with Turkey over the investigation.

Erdogan said a 15-member team that Turkey says was sent to kill Khashoggi know who is behind the killing as well as the location of his remains.

ELECTION 2018-GEORGIA VOTING ACCESS

Tight race in Georgia shines light on voting restrictions

ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgia secretary of state, Brian Kemp oversaw policies that critics say were intended to restrict voting by minorities and infrequent voters, including young people.

Now, the Republican is the leader in a tight race for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is seeking to become the nation’s first black female governor.

When Kemp oversaw voting, the state aggressively dropped inactive voters from the rolls, used an “exact match” policy that placed thousands of voter registrations on hold and investigated a voter registration drive by a group founded by Abrams.

Kemp defends his tenure, saying his efforts were intended to improve election security. He also says increased voter registration and heavy turnout for last Tuesday’s election show the he was not trying to suppress the vote.

FISH OIL-VITAMIN D

Big studies give mixed news on fish oil, vitamin D

CHICAGO (AP) — Two big studies give long-awaited answers on who does and does not benefit from taking fish oil or vitamin D.

One finds that a prescription strength fish oil slashed heart problems and heart-related deaths among people with high triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood, and other heart risks.

But another study in healthy people found no clear benefit from a lower dose of fish oil, an amount that’s common in dietary supplements.

A separate test of vitamin D pills found they also did not lower heart or cancer risks.

Results were revealed Saturday at an American Heart Association conference in Chicago and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

WWI-CENTENNIAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macron recalls lessons from failed WWI peace

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is warning world leaders against taking peace for granted as he hosts events marking the end of World War I.

At a dinner Saturday night with visiting presidents and prime ministers, Macron said “some of us were on opposite sides at the time (of the war), and we are reunited tonight. That is the greatest homage we can pay” to the soldiers who fought in the first global war.

Macron will host ceremonies Sunday marking the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice, and then a peace forum where “we will talk about this peace that our predecessors tried to construct 100 years ago but failed to preserve, because 20 years later a new war broke out.”

The dinner was held in Paris’ Orsay Museum. Macron thanked the guests, who included President Donald Trump, for taking part.

ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE

New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is in place and will soon be strung with 50,000 LED lights as one of New York City’s most prominent seasonal attractions.

The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce arrived on a flatbed trailer Saturday morning and was hoisted by a crane into a spot overlooking the Rockefeller skating rink.

Crowds will gather Nov. 28 for a televised ceremony to see the tree burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

The 75-year-old spruce comes from Wallkill, 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of New York. It was donated by Lissette Gutierrez and her wife, Shirley Figueroa, from their home property. They nicknamed it “Shelby.”

Millions of people are expected to visit the tree that will stay up till Jan. 7.

