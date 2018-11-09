Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST The Latest: Pacific Gas & Electric says it will help probe LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Company says it will cooperate with any investigations stemming from a massive wildfire…

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pacific Gas & Electric says it will help probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Company says it will cooperate with any investigations stemming from a massive wildfire in Northern California.

The utility told state regulators Thursday that it experienced a problem on an electrical transmission line near the site of the blaze minutes before the fire broke out. The company said it later observed damage to a transmission tower on the line.

PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said Friday the information was preliminary and stressed that the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire has killed at least nine people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes. It forced the evacuation of roughly 30,000 people in the town of Paradise, about 180 miles (289 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

CALIFORNIA BAR SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Authorities search for bar shooting motive

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A high school track coach says she was afraid of a student who later killed 12 people in a bar in Southern California.

Dominique Colell says she had run-ins with then-sprinter Ian David Long that convinced her that he was “mentally disturbed” and had “anger issues” before he left to join the U.S. Marine Corps.

In one instance, 38-year-old Colell says Long grabbed her rear and midsection after she refused to return a cellphone he said was his.

Colell says she wanted to kick Long off the team but the boy’s coach urged her to reconsider because that could compromise his goal of joining the Marines.

Long shot and killed 12 people, including a police sergeant, at a country music bar in suburban Los Angeles. Authorities believe he killed himself.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Wildfire triggers evacuation order for Malibu

CAMARILLO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A raging Southern California wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for the entire beachside city of Malibu.

The fire broke out Thursday northwest of Los Angeles and roared southward, jumping the U.S. 101 freeway early Friday and sweeping into the Santa Monica Mountains.

Malibu has about 13,000 residents and lies along 21 miles (34 kilometers) of coast at the southern foot of the mountain range.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweets that the fire is headed to the ocean, punctuating the message with the declaration: “Imminent threat!”

ELECTION 2018-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Palm Beach, Broward judges side with Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Judges in Palm Beach and Broward counties have sided with Florida Gov. Rick Scott against two supervisors of elections.

Circuit Judge Krista Marx on Friday ordered Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher to give the county canvassing board any duplicate ballots and any “overvoted” or “undervoted” ballots that have not yet been provided to the board by 10 a.m. Saturday.

In Broward County, Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips set a 7 p.m. Friday deadline for Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes to turn over the voter information under Florida’s open records laws.

Scott’s campaign filed the lawsuits late Thursday, when he said during a news conference that “unethical liberals” are trying to steal the election.

The outgoing Republican governor is running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson. Scott’s thin lead over Nelson will likely prompt a recount.

FACEBOOK-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-ARBITRATION

Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

Facebook is dropping a requirement for mandatory arbitration of sexual misconduct allegations, acceding to a demand recently pressed by other Silicon Valley tech workers.

Google made a similar change on Thursday, a week after thousands of employees briefly walked off their jobs to protest how the company handled sexual-misconduct allegations against prominent executives.

The move at Facebook, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, means that employees no longer have to submit to private arbitration, which kept misconduct allegations secret and sometimes allowed abusers to continue their behavior. Employees can now press their claims in court instead. Other tech companies such as Microsoft and Uber have previously dropped mandatory arbitration.

Facebook will now also require executives at director level and above to disclose any dating relationships with company employees.

ELECTION 2018-UTAH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hard-fought House race still too close to call

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The hard-fought race between Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love and Democratic challenger Ben McAdams is still in play, three days after the polls closed.

New results released Friday cut into McAdams’ approximately 3 percent lead, but the race remains too close to call with many ballots from Republican-leaning Utah County still uncounted.

Love on Friday thanked voters who waited in long lines there on election night, saying “you deserve better.”

She is fighting for a third term representing a politically mixed, largely suburban district where many voters are wary of President Donald Trump.

McAdams ran as a moderate, saying it would not support California Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House speaker and insisting he could work with the president.

Love, meanwhile, worked to create some distance from Trump while touting the GOP-backed tax cuts.

__

FRANCE-PLANE IMPOUNDED

France impounds Ryanair plane on tarmac before take-off

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have seized a Ryanair plane and forced 149 passengers to disembark because of a dispute over subsidies to the Irish airline.

The French civil aviation authority announced Friday it had impounded the plane on the tarmac of the Bordeaux-Merignac airport as a “last resort.”

Ryanair did not publicly comment on the seizure.

In a statement, the aviation authority said France had repeatedly tried to get Ryanair to pay back regional funds paid to the airline in 2008-2009. The European Commission later ruled those funds illegal, saying they gave Ryanair an unfair economic advantage.

The aviation authority called it “regrettable that the state was forced” to evacuate the plane Thursday. It said the passengers were put on another Ryanair flight five hours later.

MIGRANT CARAVAN

Migrants decide to depart Mexico City with or without buses

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of Central American migrants decided to depart Mexico City early Friday and head toward the northern city of Tijuana, opting for the longer but likely safer route to the U.S. border, caravan organizers said.

The decision was made late Thursday in a Mexico City stadium where roughly 5,000 migrants have spent the past few days resting, receiving medical attention and debating to how to proceed. It came shortly after caravan representatives met with officials from the local U.N. office and demanded buses to take them to the border.

Caravan coordinator Milton Benitez told the migrants that they were still waiting for a response. But he later told The Associated Press the officials had offered them buses for women and children but organizers demanded that they be for everyone. U

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Pipe bombs defendant faces 30-count indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges carrying a potential penalty of life in prison.

The 30-count indictment in Manhattan federal court was filed on Friday against Cesar Sayoc.

Sayoc was arrested in Florida on five charges carrying a potential sentence upon conviction of nearly 50 years.

None of the devices — some of which arrived at New York addresses — exploded.

A message left with Sayoc’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

Sayoc appeared in New York earlier this week. He was held without bail.

Prosecutors say evidence against Sayoc includes DNA linking him to 10 of the explosive devices and fingerprints on two of them.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.