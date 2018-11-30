Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

EARTHQUAKE ALASKA-THE LATEST The Latest: Thousands without power after major Alaska quake ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A city official says thousands of residents remain without electricity after a powerful earthquake shook parts of Alaska. Anchorage…

The Latest: Thousands without power after major Alaska quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A city official says thousands of residents remain without electricity after a powerful earthquake shook parts of Alaska.

Anchorage Municipal Manager Bill Falsey said Friday that progress was being made restoring power and utilities aren’t expecting protracted outages.

Falsey also said city workers were responding to reports of 28 mainline water breaks and dozens of requests to cut off residential service because of flooding.

CHIEFS-HUNT VIDEO

Chiefs cut Hunt after running back lands on NFL exempt list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL’s reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.

The team issued a statement shortly after the NFL had placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back had lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said “the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Hunt was at the Chiefs’ facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Oakland, but he was excused and sent home shortly after TMZ posted the video online.

Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, but no charges were filed.

BC-G20-THE LATEST

The Latest: G20 leaders attend show in Argentine opera house

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — G-20 leaders are attending a cultural show at the Colon Theater, the landmark in the Argentine capital that is one of the world’s great opera houses.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Germany’s Angela Merkel, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the dignitaries who joined for leaders’ photo before they took their seats at the stately Belle Epoque building that was founded in 1908.

The show features videos celebrating Argentina’s majestic landscapes as well as dancing and music that goes from a philharmonic orchestra, to rock and the Argentine Tango.

DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officer’s lawyer says indictment not surprising

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for a former Dallas police officer says he isn’t surprised by the murder indictment of his client given the political pressure surrounding the case.

Robert Rogers says there has been a wave of “vindictive emotion” from people looking to indict Amber Guyger, who fatally shot her unarmed neighbor Botham Jean in his own apartment.

Rogers argued that emotion was injected into the grand jury process, particularly because Jean’s mother testified.

Rogers says having a family member give testimony during a grand jury process is highly unusual. He says “it’s time to work towards getting her a fair trial.”

ELECTION 2018-FLORIDA-SUPERVISOR

Elections supervisor suspended following recount problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An embattled county elections official at the center of Florida’s recall has been suspended.

Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order Friday immediately suspending Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes from office for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Snipes has been the top elections official in the south Florida county since 2003 when then-Gov. Jeb Bush appointed her. She came under withering criticism for her handling of this year’s elections, as well as its legally required recount in close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Snipes previously indicated she planned to step down in January. Scott said in a statement that taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay an official who has already announced her resignation.

Scott appointed Enterprise Florida President and CEO Peter Antonacci to replace Snipes. Voters will have a chance to elect a new supervisor in 2020.

MICROSOFT OVERTAKES APPLE

Microsoft surpasses Apple as most valuable public company

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

As other tech giants stumble, Microsoft’s steady resilience is paying off. Under CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has found stability by moving away from its flagship Windows operating system and focusing on cloud-computing services with long-term business contracts.

Microsoft eclipsed Apple briefly a few times this week, but didn’t close on top until Friday. Apple has been the world’s most prosperous firm since claiming the top spot from Exxon Mobil earlier this decade.

Microsoft became a contender again in large part because Apple’s stock has fallen, while Microsoft hasn’t done any worse than the rest of the stock market. But the fact that it hasn’t done poorly is a reflection of its steady focus on business customers.

KID ROCK-PARADE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kid Rock out of Christmas parade after comments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kid Rock’s profane comments on live TV have gotten him booted from leading the Nashville Christmas Parade.

Instead, the parade has invited the man hailed as a community hero for wrangling a gun away from the shooter during a deadly Nashville Waffle House shooting in April.

In a statement Friday, parade organizers Piedmont Natural Gas, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and Tennessee Holiday Productions said they have invited James Shaw Jr., saying the grand marshal in Saturday’s parade should personify the spirit of the Nashville community.

The statement said Kid Rock had previously volunteered to serve as grand marshal.

The switch follows a Fox & Friends interview Friday in which Kid Rock used an expletive to describe Joy Behar of “The View.”

Nashville Mayor David Briley’s office then said he was not “inclined not to participate” if Kid Rock remained grand marshal.

ELECTION 2020-GENERAL MOTORS

In GM country, workers aren’t abandoning Trump – so far

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — General Motors workers in Lordstown, Ohio, have had nothing but questions since the company announced plans this week to shut down its hulking plant — the anchor of the town.

They’re wondering if they’ll have jobs come spring. Should they move? How much can they spend on Christmas?

Who is to blame?

How they answer that last question could have a lot to say about Donald Trump’s political future. It was working-class voters like these who bucked the area’s history as a Democratic stronghold and backed Trump in 2016.

For now, many people here are still behind him.

Tommy Wolikow, who followed in his father’s footsteps to work at GM Lordstown, says of Trump:

If you help get jobs back here in our community … you’ll have my vote.”

MYSTERY BALLOT-ALASKA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Republican wins House race by 1 vote in recount

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Bart LeBon has won an Alaskan state House race after a recount showed him winning by one vote.

State of Alaska election officials said a Friday recount in Juneau showed LeBon beat Democrat Kathryn Dodge.

Before Friday’s recount, both candidates were tied with 2,661 votes apiece.

A mystery ballot found on a table in a voting precinct was tossed Friday after officials said it was determined to be a spoiled ballot from a voter who had made a mistake on it, told officials and then filled out a new ballot.

Dodge has five days to decide whether she will appeal the outcome.

If LeBon’s win holds, the GOP would control the House, Senate and governor’s office.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-COMEY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyers argue over Comey subpoena by Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Congress and James Comey are arguing over whether a judge should block a subpoena seeking a private interview.

A judge didn’t immediately rule.

A lawyer for Comey, David Kelley, says Republican House lawmakers want to take shots at Comey in a “dark alley.”

He says Comey has no problem appearing before the House Judiciary Committee as long as it happens in public. Kelley says Comey is concerned statements from a private interview would be selectively leaked.

But a lawyer for Congress says committees are free to conduct investigations as they please and says Comey has no right to refuse a subpoena and demand a public hearing.

Attorney Thomas Hungar says no judge had granted a request like Comey’s before.

Lawmakers want to ask Comey about FBI decisions during the 2016 presidential race.

