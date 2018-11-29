GENE-EDITED BABIES Scientists: World still isn’t ready for gene-edited babies HONG KONG (AP) — A group of leading scientists has declared that it’s still too soon to try making permanent changes to DNA that can…

GENE-EDITED BABIES

HONG KONG (AP) — A group of leading scientists has declared that it’s still too soon to try making permanent changes to DNA that can be inherited by future generations, as a Chinese researcher claims to have done.

The scientists gathered in Hong Kong this week for an international conference on gene editing, the ability to rewrite the code of life to try to correct or prevent diseases.

Although the science holds promise for helping people already born, the scientists said Thursday that it’s irresponsible to try it on eggs, sperm or embryos because not enough is known yet about its risks or safety.

The conference was rocked by the Chinese researcher’s claim to have helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies, twin girls he said were born earlier this month.

CHINA-SPYING ON CARS

In China, your car could be talking to the government

SHANGHAI (AP) — The Associated Press has found global automakers feed real-time information about electric vehicles to monitoring centers backed by the Chinese government, often without car owners’ knowledge.

Already more than 220,000 vehicles are monitored in Shanghai alone. Nationally more than 1.1 million are. Among dozens of shared data points is a constant stream of location information, which could reveal where people live, work, shop and pray.

Critics say data sharing could undermine automakers’ competitive position and be used to further state surveillance as the ruling Communist Party steps up its use of technology to monitor citizens.

The rules apply to all new energy vehicle makers. Chinese officials say the system aims to protect public safety and facilitate industrial and infrastructure development, and that confidentiality agreements protect carmakers’ intellectual property.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT

Trump on Manafort pardon: ‘I wouldn’t take it off the table’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s comment that a pardon for Paul Manafort is “not off the table” has drawn swift rebuke from critics who fear the president will use his executive power to protect friends and supporters caught up in the Russia probe.

The comment in an interview Wednesday with the New York Post came days after special counsel Robert Mueller said Manafort had breached his plea deal by lying to investigators. The former Trump campaign chairman denies that he lied.

When asked about a pardon, Trump told the newspaper: “It was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?”

The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said a pardon by Trump would be a “blatant and unacceptable abuse of power.”

CONGRESS-SAUDI ARABIA

Senators send rebuke to Saudis, Trump over Khashoggi murder

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a bipartisan vote, senators have opted to move forward with legislation that would end U.S. involvement in a Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Wednesday’s 63-37 vote was a strong signal that they want to punish Saudi Arabia over its role in the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It served as a rebuke not only to the Saudis but also to the Trump administration, which has said it doesn’t want to torpedo the long-standing U.S. relationship with Riyadh.

The vote showed a significant number of Republicans were willing to break with Trump to express their deep dissatisfaction with Saudi Arabia and with the U.S. response to Khashoggi’s killing in Turkey. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known of the plot.

ELECTION 2018-VOTECAST-MORMON VOTERS

Only on AP: Mormons support GOP, but Trump approval lags

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nationwide survey of midterm voters found that about two-thirds of Mormon voters nationwide favored Republicans in the midterm elections, but approval for President Donald Trump lags behind.

The AP VoteCast data reaffirms Trump’s struggle to gain widespread acceptance among Mormons despite the faith’s deep-rooted conservative leanings.

The data also found that as Republican Sen. Mitt Romney prepares to join the new Congress in January, most voters in the predominantly Mormon state of Utah would like to see him stand up to the president.

That’s according to an analysis of 1,528 Mormon voters based on data from VoteCast, a survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE

Sprucing up NYC: Rockefeller Center lights Christmas tree

NEW YORK (AP) — A massive Norway spruce has been lit up in a tradition that ushers in Christmastime in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio flipped the switch Wednesday night to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree following a televised extravaganza that featured performances by Diana Ross and Tony Bennett.

The 72-foot-tall tree is decorated with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star. Rockefeller Center has hosted the ceremony since 1931.

Police officers were plentiful, and spectators were funneled through security.

The 75-year-old tree was donated by a couple in Wallkill, 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of the city.

It will remain on display until Jan. 7. Then it will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS

Opioid case has new complication: Babies born in withdrawal

The long-running federal court case seeking to hold drugmakers responsible for the nation’s opioid crisis has a new complication: How does it deal with claims covering the thousands of babies born to women with addiction?

Attorneys representing the children and their guardians want their claims separated from the federal case in Cleveland that involves hundreds of local governments and other entities such as hospitals.

They will argue that Thursday before a federal judicial panel in New York.

One of the lead lawyers representing the children says they have been directly harmed by the actions of drugmakers and are entitled to their own payments.

Drug manufacturers and distributors oppose creating a new structure for the lawsuits over the children.

PELOSI-HOUSE-LEADERSHIP

Pelosi’s path back to speaker’s gavel is firmly in sight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi isn’t speaker of the House just yet, but her path back to the gavel is now firmly in sight.

Pelosi was overwhelmingly nominated to become House speaker in an internal Democratic caucus vote Wednesday. The final tally, 203-32, puts her within range of the 218 threshold needed in January to be elected speaker when the new Congress convenes.

She’s not quite there. Her actual support is at 200, adjusting for delegates who can’t vote in the full House and one supporter who missed the caucus session.

But without a challenger and with several weeks to dole out — or withhold — favors, Pelosi is not too far from returning to the speaker’s office.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DARTMOUTH

Alumni pressure Dartmouth over handling of sex abuse claims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — There is growing anger among Dartmouth College alumni following allegations in a lawsuit that three professors harassed and abused female students in their department for years without being sanctioned.

The federal lawsuit filed this month alleges that William Kelley, Paul Whalen and Todd Heatherton harassed and touched women inappropriately, often while out partying at bars or at their homes.

The professors were forced to retire or resign.

Some alumni are calling for the withholding of donations until the college provides greater accountability on the way it handles sexual misconduct claims. Others are calling for the removal of Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon.

Dartmouth disputes that it ignored the complaints and says that it did a thorough investigation into the allegations against the professors.

PEOPLE-RITA MORENO

Rita Moreno joins Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ film

NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno’s portrayal of Anita in the classic 1961 film “West Side Story” won her an Oscar. Now, she has a different part in a remake directed by Steven Spielberg.

The publicist for the 86-year-old Moreno confirmed Wednesday that she’ll play Valentina, a reworked version of the character of Doc, the owner of a corner store where Tony works. Ansel Elgort has been cast as Tony.

The story follows two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, who are each associated with rival New York street gangs. The Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner is adapting the script. Moreno will also serve as an executive producer.

Filming is set to begin next summer.

